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Kantanka family clarifies funeral plans, says no official burial date has been set

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:55 - 23 July 2026
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Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka
The Family of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka extends its profound appreciation to the media, sympathisers, friends, and the general public for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support following the passing of our beloved father and patriarch.
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  • The family of the late Apostle Prof. Dr Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has announced that no official date has been fixed for his burial and final funeral rites.

  • The family denied reports and materials circulating with dates of 30 July, 31 July and 8 August 2026, stating that it has not authorised any funeral invitations, posters or announcements.

  • The family said consultations are ongoing to ensure the funeral arrangements follow the wishes of the late patriarch, family customs and required protocols before an official announcement is made.

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Following the reading of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's Will, the Family wishes to issue the following clarification in the interest of accuracy and to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the funeral arrangements.

1. The Family has announced no official date for the burial and final funeral rites. The Family will communicate the approved funeral date and programme only after the necessary consultations have been concluded.

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2. The Family has neither authorised nor issued any invitation cards, posters, flyers, social media publications, or other notices relating to the final burial and funeral arrangements, including those bearing the dates of 30th July, 31st July, and 8th August 2026.

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3. The Family is currently undertaking the necessary consultations to ensure that all funeral arrangements are conducted in accordance with the wishes of the deceased, the Family's customs, and the applicable customary and administrative protocols. An official announcement on the funeral programme will be made in due course.

The Family respectfully appeals to the media and the general public to rely solely on official communications issued by the authorised representatives of the Family and to refrain from circulating or acting upon unverified information

Release by dorcas.agambila

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