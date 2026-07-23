2026/2027 academic calendar: GES confirms reopening, vacation and BECE dates for basic schools

Some students of Weweso M/A Junior High School in Kumasi. Image credit: Myjoyonline

Some students of Weweso M/A Junior High School in Kumasi. Image credit: Myjoyonline

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the approved academic calendar for the 2026/2027 school year, covering all basic schools across the country, including Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the approved 2026/2027 academic calendar for basic schools, covering Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools nationwide, with schools set to reopen on 8th September, 2026.

The academic year will run for three terms, with scheduled vacation periods, two-day mid-term breaks in each term, and the final term ending on 22nd July, 2027.

The GES has confirmed that the 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will take place from Wednesday, 5th May, 2027, to Wednesday, 12th May, 2027, allowing candidates and schools to plan their preparations.

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The calendar was contained in a circular signed by the Deputy Director-General of GES, Prof. Smile Dzisi, on behalf of the Director-General.

The document was addressed to Regional Directors of Education for onward transmission to Heads of Basic Schools through Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

When Schools will Reopen and Close

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A picture of JHS students in a class for illustrative purposes

According to the circular, the 2026/2027 academic year will be organised into three terms as follows:

First Term (15 weeks): Schools will reopen on 8th September, 2026, and close on 17th December, 2026. The vacation period will run from 18th December, 2026, to 4th January, 2027.

Second Term (12 weeks): Schools will reopen on 5th January, 2027, and close on 25th March, 2027. The vacation period will run from 26th March, 2027, to 19th April, 2027.

Third Term (14 weeks): Schools will reopen on 20th April, 2027, and close on 22nd July, 2027, marking the end of the 2026/2027 academic year. The vacation will begin on 23rd July, 2027.

Mid-Term Breaks

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The GES circular stated that a two-day mid-term break will be observed during each term for all basic schools nationwide.

The GES circular stated that a two-day mid-term break will be observed during each term for all basic schools nationwide.

For the first term, the mid-term break has been scheduled as follows: Mid-Term Break: 5th and 6th November, 2026 (two days).

The break is intended to provide pupils and teachers with a short period of rest within the term before the end-of-term vacation.

Also Read: Education Minister announces date for release of 2026 BECE results amid new school selection process

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BECE Dates Confirmed for May 2027

How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money

Basic school leavers preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) now have a confirmed examination period.

The GES calendar indicates that the BECE will be held from Wednesday, 5th May, 2027, to Wednesday, 12th May, 2027.

The confirmed dates will allow candidates, schools and examination officials to plan their preparations effectively ahead of the national examination.

Also Read: How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money

Public Holidays and Compliance Across All Levels

The Ghana Education Service Headquarters reminded all stakeholders that public holidays falling within the academic year must be observed in addition to the scheduled mid-term breaks.

Management further directed education officials at the regional, metropolitan, municipal, district and school levels to take note of the approved dates and make the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and effective academic year.

Also Read: Government to extend BECE from 5 to 8 days to reduce student stress

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