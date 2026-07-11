2026 BECE candidates to begin SHS selection on July 20 as GES prepares for placement process

2026 BECE candidates to begin SHS selection on July 20 as GES prepares for placement process

2026 BECE candidates to begin SHS selection on July 20 as GES prepares for placement process

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the 2026 BECE school selection exercise will run from July 20 to August 7 as preparations begin for the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the school selection exercise for candidates who wrote the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will begin on Monday, July 20, and end on Friday, August 7, 2026.

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The exercise forms part of preparations for the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), which will place eligible candidates into senior high schools and technical institutions nationwide.

To support a smooth and well-coordinated process, the GES has launched a nationwide orientation programme for Regional Directors of Education as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

The training programme, scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 15, to Tuesday, July 28, 2026, is intended to familiarise education officials with the updated school selection procedures and placement guidelines for this year's exercise.

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According to the GES, the initiative will equip education authorities with the knowledge required to supervise the process effectively and provide accurate guidance to candidates, parents and other stakeholders during the selection period.

The GES has therefore directed all Regional and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education to actively participate in the training and ensure that the information is shared with schools and stakeholders within their jurisdictions.