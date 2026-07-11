Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica pleads not guilty in alleged US$8 million romance scam, US court sets September 8 for trial

Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica," has pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering linked to an alleged AI-assisted romance scam. His jury trial is scheduled for September 8, 2026.

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica," has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges in a U.S. federal court after being extradited from Ghana.

U.S. prosecutors allege Kumi and his co-conspirators used artificial intelligence to create fake online identities and deceive victims into sending money through an alleged romance scam worth more than US$8 million.

The U.S. District Court has scheduled a pre-trial conference for August 25, 2026, with the jury trial set to begin on September 8, 2026, unless both parties reach a plea agreement beforehand.

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Frederick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica," has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after appearing before a United States federal court following his extradition from Ghana.

Kumi made his first appearance before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, where he denied all the charges against him. The case is being heard by Judge John R. Adams, who has scheduled the jury trial to begin on September 8, 2026, with a pre-trial conference set for August 25, 2026.

Court documents indicate that prosecutors and the defence may negotiate a plea agreement before the pre-trial date if they choose to do so.

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According to U.S. prosecutors, Kumi allegedly worked with Daniel Yussif and other suspects in an international online fraud network that targeted mainly elderly Americans.

Investigators claim the group used artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake online identities and profiles on social media and dating platforms.

The fake profiles were allegedly used to build romantic relationships with victims before convincing them to send money under false claims such as medical emergencies, travel expenses or investment opportunities. Prosecutors say the scheme defrauded victims of more than US$8 million.

It is important to note that these are allegations made by U.S. authorities, and Kumi is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Kumi was extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, after months of legal proceedings in Ghana over a request by U.S. authorities for his surrender.

Before his extradition, the Accra High Court approved the request despite efforts by his legal team, led by lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to halt the process.

Abu Trica had been arrested in Ghana in December 2025 following an indictment filed by U.S. prosecutors and had spent several months in custody before being granted GH¢30 million bail during the extradition proceedings.

The case will now move toward trial unless both sides reach a plea agreement before the August 25 pre-trial conference. If no agreement is reached, a jury will hear the case beginning on September 8.

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