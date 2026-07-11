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Ghana to sign cocoa pact with Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Cameroon to boost local processing and strengthen global bargaining power

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:11 - 11 July 2026
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Man with cocoa beans fetched in his palm
Man with cocoa beans fetched in his palm
Ghana will join Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Cameroon in signing the Abuja Declaration to establish a Cocoa Value Addition Alliance aimed at boosting local cocoa processing, strengthening Africa's bargaining power and increasing earnings from the global cocoa industry.
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  • Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Cameroon are set to establish a Cocoa Value Addition Alliance through the Abuja Declaration to promote local processing and negotiate with global cocoa buyers as a united bloc.

  • The alliance aims to help African producers earn more from cocoa by expanding local processing, manufacturing and branding, instead of relying heavily on raw bean exports.

  • Member countries will also coordinate their response to the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and work together to strengthen Africa's position in the global cocoa value chain while protecting farmers' interests.

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Ghana is set to join Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Cameroon in a landmark agreement aimed at transforming Africa's cocoa industry by increasing local processing, strengthening the continent's bargaining power and reducing its dependence on exporting raw cocoa beans, according to news outlet PUNCH.

READ ALSO: Ghana remains visa-free as Cape Verde suspends visa-on-arrival scheme for 96 countries: Full list

The four countries, which collectively produce about two-thirds of the world's cocoa, are expected to sign the Abuja Declaration during the Cocoa Value Addition Summit 2026 in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Tuesday, July 14. 

The declaration will establish a Cocoa Value Addition Alliance, a regional bloc which is designed to coordinate policies, harmonise industry standards and negotiate with international buyers as a united front.

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Babatunde Fatai, a cocoa farmer, holds a cocoa pod at a farm inside the conservation zone of the Omo Forest Reserve in Nigeria, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Babatunde Fatai, a cocoa farmer, holds a cocoa pod at a farm inside the conservation zone of the Omo Forest Reserve in Nigeria, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

For Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer after Côte d'Ivoire, the initiative represents a significant step towards increasing value addition in one of the country's most important export sectors. 

READ ALSO: World Bank commits $75m to revive Ghana’s cocoa farms and fight against diseases

Although Ghana is globally renowned for producing high-quality cocoa, much of its harvest is still exported in raw or semi-processed form, with the bulk of chocolate manufacturing taking place outside Africa.

According to a statement issued by Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the summit, themed "From Bean to Brand," seeks to reverse decades of a trade model in which African producers export raw beans while the highest profits from processing, manufacturing and branding are realised overseas.

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"The countries that grow most of the world's cocoa will gather in Abuja to declare that the century of exporting raw beans is over," the ministry said in the statement.

READ ALSO: Ghana to raise $1 billion through cocoa-backed bonds to revive struggling sector

The alliance is expected to enable member countries to adopt common positions on international cocoa trade, negotiate collectively with global buyers and coordinate efforts to increase investment in domestic processing industries.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is expected to deliver a message during the summit. The initiative also aligns with Ghana's long-standing calls for greater value addition within Africa. 

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