Mahama calls on Ghanaians to help clean Ghana, orders reopening of six waste transfer stations

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to join the ongoing post-flood cleanup exercise while directing the reopening of six waste transfer stations to improve waste disposal and prevent renewed flooding.

President John Dramani Mahama has appealed to citizens across the country to participate in the ongoing post-flood sanitation exercise aimed at clearing waste and restoring communities affected by the June 29 floods.

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The President made the call on the second day of the nationwide cleanup when he visited Alajo, one of the areas that suffered significant impact from the flooding.

He commended the participation recorded on the first day of the exercise and encouraged more residents to join the effort.

The turn out yesterday was good. I see a lot of people out today as well. Those of you who are yet to come join, come out and let’s do this together, President Mahama said on July 11.

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He expressed confidence that Ghana would overcome the effects of the disaster through collective action.

Ghana is a resilient country. We will come out of this together, he added.

As part of measures to prevent waste removed from drains from returning to communities during future rainfall, the President directed that six waste transfer stations constructed more than nine years ago be immediately opened and put into use.

According to President Mahama, previous cleanup exercises have often failed to achieve lasting results because waste collected from drainage systems was left along roadsides instead of being properly transported for disposal.

Yesterday, one of the directives I gave was that in the past we do these clean-ups, we take all the garbage out of the gutters, but we don’t follow up and come and collect the garbage that is by the roadside. And so when the rain falls, it just washes all the dirt back in, he explained.

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He said the priority for the second phase of the exercise was to ensure that waste removed from drains was properly handled and taken to approved locations.

President Mahama noted that the six transfer stations had remained unused despite being constructed years ago, adding that the contractor, Zoomlion, had been instructed to reopen the facilities to support waste management efforts.

The army and the other agencies will continue until we are able to clear all the garbage that was taken out of the drains, he stated.

The cleanup exercise is being carried out across Ghana with security agencies and other state institutions supporting the removal of debris and waste from impacted communities.

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