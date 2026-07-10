Pres. Mahama clears choked gutter at Tse Addo as he joins national clean-up exercise (video)
President Mahama joined the national clean-up exercise at Tse Addo and personally helped clear a roadside gutter.
He proposed a nationwide monthly clean-up exercise to keep communities clean and reduce flooding.
The President said the military and other security agencies would dredge major waterways after the community clean-up exercise.
Also Read: All markets and shops in Accra must close on Friday and Saturday for national clean-up exercise
The President worked alongside security personnel, government officials and residents during the exercise, which forms part of the two-day national clean-up campaign launched under the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee following the recent floods that affected seven regions.
Armed with a spade, President Mahama joined volunteers in clearing silt and waste from a roadside drain, underscoring his administration's commitment to improving sanitation and strengthening flood prevention measures.
Also Read: East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list
Speaking after the exercise, the President said the clean-up campaign should become a regular national activity to help keep communities clean throughout the year.
"This will be a continuous exercise, at least once a month. Let us set aside one day for all of us to come out and clean the city and with the help of the waste management company, we will be able to keep this city clean and free of flood," he said.
President Mahama also expressed satisfaction with the level of public participation across the capital and announced that security agencies would continue the flood mitigation works after the community clean-up.
"I have gone round the city; I have seen the turnout has been very good. After this, the military and other services are going to dredge the main waterway so that these drains can have an outlet," he added.
President John Dramani Mahama has thanked the security services and citizens for turning out in their numbers for the National Cleaning Exercise, praising the commitment shown across the city. #3NewsGH #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/yGp8SCPO4k— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) July 10, 2026
The nationwide exercise is being held under the theme "Our Actions, Our Future: Cleaning Ghana after the floods." Friday's activities involve personnel from the security services, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and waste management companies, while members of the public are expected to join on Saturday.
Earlier, President Mahama directed all government appointees, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Chief Executive Officers of state institutions and heads of public agencies, to leave their offices and participate in the exercise.
Also Read: Some nkoko nkitinkiti beneficiaries have eaten the chickens instead of selling them – Agric Minister
The clean-up campaign is focused on desilting choked drains, clearing refuse from roads and streets, and cleaning markets, lorry parks and other public spaces as part of efforts to minimise flooding during the rainy season.
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