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England's Jarell Quansah handed two-match ban after World Cup red card

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:42 - 10 July 2026
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Jarell Quansah Photograph: (AFP)
England defender Jarell Quansah has been handed a two-match ban after his World Cup red card against Mexico, ruling him out of the quarter-finals against Norway.
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England have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final after defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match suspension following his dismissal in the last-16 victory over Mexico.

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The Liverpool centre-back will miss England's quarter-final clash against Norway on Saturday and will also be unavailable for a potential semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland should the Three Lions progress.

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FIFA confirmed Quansah's suspension after ruling that the 22-year-old committed serious foul play, a breach of Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which carries an automatic two-match ban. The decision is final and cannot be appealed by the England Football Association.

Quansah, who started at right-back against Mexico, was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute after a VAR review determined that his reckless challenge on Mexico defender Jesús Gallardo warranted a dismissal.

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The suspension leaves England manager Thomas Tuchel with limited options at right-back ahead of the knockout clash with Norway.

Reece James remains unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury during England's second group-stage match against Ghana, while Djed Spence is still regaining full fitness after recovering from injury. Spence was only fit enough to make the bench in England's dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico.

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Quansah's punishment has also drawn comparisons with the disciplinary decision involving United States striker Florian Balogun, who received a one-match suspension—suspended for 12 months—following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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As they prepare for a crucial World Cup quarter-final, England will need to reorganise their defence, while Tuchel faces a selection dilemma in his effort to maintain the Three Lions' title hopes.

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