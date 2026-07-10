England's Jarell Quansah handed two-match ban after World Cup red card
England have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final after defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match suspension following his dismissal in the last-16 victory over Mexico.
The Liverpool centre-back will miss England's quarter-final clash against Norway on Saturday and will also be unavailable for a potential semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland should the Three Lions progress.
FIFA confirmed Quansah's suspension after ruling that the 22-year-old committed serious foul play, a breach of Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which carries an automatic two-match ban. The decision is final and cannot be appealed by the England Football Association.
Quansah, who started at right-back against Mexico, was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute after a VAR review determined that his reckless challenge on Mexico defender Jesús Gallardo warranted a dismissal.
The suspension leaves England manager Thomas Tuchel with limited options at right-back ahead of the knockout clash with Norway.
Reece James remains unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury during England's second group-stage match against Ghana, while Djed Spence is still regaining full fitness after recovering from injury. Spence was only fit enough to make the bench in England's dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico.
Quansah's punishment has also drawn comparisons with the disciplinary decision involving United States striker Florian Balogun, who received a one-match suspension—suspended for 12 months—following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
As they prepare for a crucial World Cup quarter-final, England will need to reorganise their defence, while Tuchel faces a selection dilemma in his effort to maintain the Three Lions' title hopes.