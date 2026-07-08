Laryea Kingston ready to coach Black Stars if given the opportunity

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has expressed his willingness to coach the Black Stars if given the opportunity, saying it would be a great honour to serve his country.

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Kingston's comments come amid uncertainty over the future of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, whose tenure remains unclear despite his recent farewell message on social media following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yet to confirm Queiroz's future, several names have emerged as potential candidates to lead the four-time African champions, and Kingston has openly declared his interest in the role.

Speaking on World Cup Daily on Joy Prime TV, the former Black Stars winger, who currently coaches Uganda's U-17 national team, said Ghana needs a long-term football project rather than a short-term approach focused solely on immediate success.

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"Now, we need to look at the long-term projects, at least five years. We shouldn't think about getting the coach to come in, and then he has to win something now. We have to be patient and have a five-year project," he mentioned.

Kingston believes Ghana must rebuild the national team with a clear vision ahead of future tournaments instead of rushing to achieve instant results.

The next World Cup is in four years, and even with the upcoming AFCON, we don't need to think about winning it now. We need to be honest; we don't have a team at the moment, so we need to hire a coach and give him at least five years and use him as a project. The coach should build a team for us, and we should make sure we have a team before there is a competition. We shouldn't wait until the last minute, and then we call players to come in.

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The former Hearts of Oak and Ghana winger also revealed that although he is happy in his current role with Uganda's U-17 side, he would gladly accept an opportunity to coach the Black Stars if approached by the Ghana Football Association.

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I have a job now, and I am happy with my job for now. I'm a Ghanaian, and I would love to hear that call [from the FA to come and coach the team]. There is no better joy than helping your country.

Kingston last worked with a Ghanaian national team three years ago when he served as head coach of the Black Starlets.