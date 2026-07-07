FIFA launches investigation into alleged racial abuse on IShowSpeed during Argentina v Cape Verde match

FIFA has launched an investigation into an alleged racist incident involving YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde, reiterating that racism has no place in football.

FIFA has opened an investigation into an alleged racist incident involving IShowSpeed during the Argentina vs Cape Verde match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The world football governing body said it "strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms," adding that such behaviour has no place in football or society.

The alleged incident occurred at Miami Stadium on July 3, with FIFA reaffirming that the World Cup is a celebration of "unity, diversity and respect."

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FIFA has opened an investigation into an alleged racist incident involving popular American streamer IShowSpeed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Argentina national football team and Cape Verde national football team at Miami Stadium on July 3.

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The world football governing body confirmed on Tuesday in a post on X that it had immediately begun investigating after becoming aware of an incident involving a supporter and the internet personality during the match.

In a statement, FIFA strongly condemned racism and discrimination, stressing that such behaviour has no place in football.

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"FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society," the organisation said.

It added:

FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusion, FIFA said the World Cup should unite people from different backgrounds.

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The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game.

FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society.



FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo… pic.twitter.com/iUUJ1kRZev — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 7, 2026

The incident occurred while IShowSpeed, was livestreaming the match from the stands wearing a Cape Verde jersey.

Videos circulating on social media showed a supporter in an Argentina shirt directing racist remarks towards him. In one clip, the fan appeared to tell him to "go cry to the zoo," while other reports said racial slurs were also shouted during the confrontation.

In a second incident, monkey gestures were directed towards the streamer during the Argentina v Egypt match.

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Neither IShowSpeed nor his representatives had publicly commented on the incident as of Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.