GFA denies claims of taking money from players before Black Stars call-ups, vows legal action

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly denied allegations circulating on social media that it demands or receives money from players in exchange for national team call-ups, describing the claims as false, malicious and deliberately intended to damage the image of Ghanaian football.

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The Association was responding to allegations, including one purportedly made by a relative of Black Stars forward Prince Owusu, claiming that the player was asked to surrender a percentage of his expected earnings from Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign to the GFA.

In a statement, the GFA categorically rejected the allegations, insisting that it does not demand, solicit or collect money from players for selection into any of the country's national teams.

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"We categorically and unequivocally DENY these claims in their entirety. These reports are completely fabricated and intended to tarnish the image of the GFA and Ghanaian football. The GFA does not demand, solicit, or collect any money from players for selection into national teams or for any other purpose."

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GFA Clarifies How Black Stars Players Are Selected

The Football Association explained that the selection of players for Ghana's national teams rests solely with the respective head coaches and not with the leadership of the GFA or any member of its Executive Council.

According to the Association, coaches have exclusive responsibility for inviting players based on technical considerations.

"The GFA leadership does not invite players into any of our national teams. This responsibility does not lie with the leadership, nor with any individual member of the Association. It lies excluleadership nor Head Coach of the team."

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Ministry of Sports Handles All Player Payments

The GFA also clarified that it does not handle financial payments made to national team players.

It stated that match bonuses, appearance fees and other player entitlements are paid directly by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation into players' individual bank accounts, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process.

"All financial dealings and payments to players are handled directly by the Ministry of Sports. Players' payments (match bonuses, appearance fees, win bonuses, etc.) are transferred straight to their individual bank accounts with full documentation and transparency. The GFA does not handle or intermediate these payments."

GFA Cites FIFA Ethics Rules

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The Association stressed that both FIFA and the GFA have strict ethical regulations prohibiting bribery, extortion and all forms of financial misconduct.

It noted that any official found demanding or receiving money from players would face severe disciplinary sanctions, including possible lifetime bans and criminal prosecution.

"The GFA and FIFA have very clear and strict rules against extortion, bribery, and any form of financial impropriety. Both the FIFA Code of Ethics and the GFA Code of Ethics as well other GFA governance regulations explicitly prohibit any official or administrator from demanding or reEthics,g money from players."

GFA Challenges Accusers to Provide Evidence

The Football Association challenged those making the allegations to publicly identify the individuals allegedly involved and provide credible evidence to support their claims.

According to the GFA, anonymous accusations without proof only fuel misinformation and undermine the integrity of Ghana football.

"To those spreading these allegations, we challenge you to boldly come out and state clearly who exactly you dealt with at the GFA, how much was allegedly paid or demanded, when it was paid, and for what purpose. It is only fair that you make your claims with evidence instead of hiding behind anonymous posts."

Legal Action Underway

The Association revealed that its legal team has begun reviewing the allegations and is preparing to take legal action against individuals and platforms responsible for publishing or spreading the claims.

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The GFA said the recent exit of the Black Stars from the FIFA World Cup has led to a surge in misinformation and urged Ghanaians to verify information through official sources before sharing it.

"The GFA and our legal team are currently reviewing all these false allegations and will take legal action against individuals and platforms responsible."