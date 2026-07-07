'Overturn this' – Belgium mocks Trump and FIFA after USA World Cup exit

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring during the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, July 6, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring during the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, July 6, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Belgium's emphatic victory over the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was followed by celebrations that appeared to take aim at both US President Donald Trump and FIFA.

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The controversy surrounding FIFA's decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension had dominated pre-match discussions ahead of the Round of 16 clash in Seattle. The move sparked widespread debate, particularly after reports linked Trump's involvement to the process, despite FIFA's insistence on maintaining the independence of its disciplinary procedures.

On the pitch, however, Belgium left little doubt about the outcome as they swept aside the tournament co-hosts with a commanding 4-1 victory to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Charles De Ketelaere was the star of the show, scoring twice and providing an assist in a standout performance. The Belgian forward opened the scoring early before Malik Tillman briefly levelled for the United States with a deflected free-kick. Belgium quickly regained control as De Ketelaere headed home Leandro Trossard's delivery to restore the lead.

The Red Devils tightened their grip on the contest after the break when Hans Vanaken capitalised on a costly error by goalkeeper Matt Freese to make it 3-1. Substitute Romelu Lukaku then rounded off the scoring in stoppage time, punishing another defensive mistake to seal a comprehensive win.

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Following Lukaku's goal, several Belgian players appeared to mock Trump by performing his signature dance celebration, a gesture that quickly gained attention on social media.

Belgium's official X account also joined in the post-match banter. Reacting to the decision to overturn Balogun's suspension before the match, the account posted a pointed message aimed at FIFA and the United States:

"Overturn this."