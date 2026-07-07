Kofi Adams breaks silence on Carlos Queiroz's reported Black Stars resignation

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has clarified that he has not received any official communication regarding the resignation of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, despite the veteran tactician's recent farewell message on social media following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Queiroz, who was appointed on a short-term deal ahead of the tournament after replacing Otto Addo, appeared to signal the end of his tenure in a post reflecting on Ghana's World Cup campaign.

In the message, the 73-year-old stated that the team had "restored respect and credibility" and emphasised the need for stronger football development beyond activities on the pitch.

The Portuguese coach also indicated that he was stepping away from the role, noting that he “leaves his role with pride” after overseeing Ghana's World Cup journey.

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However, speaking to Joy News, Kofi Adams stressed that neither the government nor the Ghana Football Association had received any formal resignation letter from Queiroz, adding that official procedures must be followed before any decision can be recognised.

“We have not received any resignation letter from the FA to that effect, and I don't take it that people resigned on social media. He wasn't appointed on social media, so I don't think that he resigned via social media,” the minister said.

Adams further disclosed that he is yet to hold a formal meeting with Queiroz to review Ghana's performance at the World Cup.

READ ALSO: Kofi Adams rejects claims of political interference in Black Stars selection

He expects the coach to submit a comprehensive technical report detailing the team's campaign and highlighting key areas for improvement.

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“We have all been watching the games, and so we all appreciate that. We have not had the opportunity to engage him to get a detailed report. That report will surely come,” he said.

According to the minister, the report will play an important role in assessing both the technical and administrative challenges facing the national team while helping stakeholders determine the next steps for Ghana football.

Adams also echoed Queiroz's concerns about the broader issues affecting the Black Stars, agreeing that meaningful progress will require solutions both on and off the field.

“And he’s right when he says it’s not just going to be on the pitch. There are off-pitch issues, and there are on-pitch issues also. I’m happy he has stated it clearly,” he said.

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Queiroz's spell with the Black Stars came to an end after Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the disappointment, Ghana's progression to the knockout stages marked the country's best World Cup performance since 2010.