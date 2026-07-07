Belgium dismantle co-host nation USA to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Romelu Lukaku (L) of Belgium celebrates scoring during the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, July 6, 2026 | Photo via IMAGO

Romelu Lukaku (L) of Belgium celebrates scoring during the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, July 6, 2026 | Photo via IMAGO

Belgium ended the United States' FIFA World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a commanding 4-1 victory at Seattle Stadium, securing a place in the quarter-finals against Spain.

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Charles De Ketelaere delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and providing an assist as Belgium proved too strong for the tournament co-hosts.

The Red Devils started brightly, creating several early chances before De Ketelaere opened the scoring in the ninth minute, tapping home from close range after Nicolas Raskin's low cross.

The USA responded midway through the first half when Malik Tillman's free-kick took a deflection and beat Thibaut Courtois, briefly restoring parity. However, Belgium regained the lead just two minutes later as De Ketelaere rose highest to head home a pinpoint cross from Leandro Trossard.

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Belgium controlled much of the second half and extended their advantage following a costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese. De Ketelaere dispossessed the American shot-stopper, allowing Hans Vanaken to score from distance into an empty net.

The hosts struggled to create clear opportunities despite late efforts from Sebastian Berhalter and Folarin Balogun. Belgium then sealed the victory in stoppage time when substitute Romelu Lukaku capitalised on a defensive error to score his side's fourth goal.