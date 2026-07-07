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Belgium dismantle co-host nation USA to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:32 - 07 July 2026
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Romelu Lukaku (L) of Belgium celebrates scoring during the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, July 6, 2026 | Photo via IMAGO
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Belgium ended the United States' FIFA World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a commanding 4-1 victory at Seattle Stadium, securing a place in the quarter-finals against Spain.

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Charles De Ketelaere delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and providing an assist as Belgium proved too strong for the tournament co-hosts.

MUST READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends as Spain stun Portugal with late winner

The Red Devils started brightly, creating several early chances before De Ketelaere opened the scoring in the ninth minute, tapping home from close range after Nicolas Raskin's low cross.

The USA responded midway through the first half when Malik Tillman's free-kick took a deflection and beat Thibaut Courtois, briefly restoring parity. However, Belgium regained the lead just two minutes later as De Ketelaere rose highest to head home a pinpoint cross from Leandro Trossard.

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READ ALSO: Kofi Adams rejects claims of political interference in Black Stars selection

Belgium controlled much of the second half and extended their advantage following a costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese. De Ketelaere dispossessed the American shot-stopper, allowing Hans Vanaken to score from distance into an empty net.

The hosts struggled to create clear opportunities despite late efforts from Sebastian Berhalter and Folarin Balogun. Belgium then sealed the victory in stoppage time when substitute Romelu Lukaku capitalised on a defensive error to score his side's fourth goal.

READ MORE: 'Winning Euro 2016 has the same dimension as the World Cup' - Cristiano Ronaldo after WC 2026 exit

Belgium's comprehensive victory propels them into an exciting World Cup quarter-final showdown with Spain, while the USA's aspirations for a deep run on home soil are dashed.

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