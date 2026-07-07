'Winning Euro 2016 has the same dimension as the World Cup' - Cristiano Ronaldo after WC 2026 exit

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph holds the same significance as winning the FIFA World Cup, while reflecting on his international future after Portugal’s 2026 World Cup exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph carries the same importance as winning a FIFA World Cup, describing it as the biggest title of his international career.

The Portugal captain reflected on his legacy after the team’s World Cup elimination, highlighting the three major trophies he has won with the national team.

Ronaldo remains undecided about retiring from international football, saying he will discuss his future with his family before making a final decision.

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has likened winning the Euro in 2016 to that of winning the World Cup after Spain kicked Portugal out of the tournament with a 1-0 victory.

The 41-year-old spoke after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, a result that also marked the end of his record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends as Spain stun Portugal with late winner

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"The biggest title I won with the National Team was Euro 2016. For me, it has the same dimension as a World Cup”, he said.

Reflecting on his achievements with Portugal, Ronaldo defended his international legacy, pointing to the trophies won during his era with the national team.

I've won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn't won anything.

He also revealed information about his retirement where he says he has not yet decided whether to retire from international football following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting he needs time to discuss his future with his family.

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Although Ronaldo had confirmed before the tournament that the 2026 edition would be his final World Cup, he revealed after Portugal's exit that he is still undecided about bringing his international career to an end.

"I still don't know if I'll retire from the Portuguese national team right now," Ronaldo said.

"We'll see. I don't want to decide just yet; I need to discuss it with my family. I don't want to distract attention with something personal", he added.

Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at UEFA Euro 2016, despite being forced off injured during the final against France. Portugal went on to defeat the hosts 1-0 after extra time through Éder's famous winner.

Since making his senior debut in 2003, Ronaldo is the country's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, while becoming the first men's footballer to score in 6 FIFA World Cups.

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He also led Portugal to victory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 before helping the team win the competition for a second time in 2025.

Despite the disappointment of another World Cup ending without lifting football's biggest prize, Ronaldo said he leaves the tournament with pride in what he has achieved over more than two decades in international football.