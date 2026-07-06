Football figures question FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's red-card ban after reported Trump intervention

FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban after reports of intervention by Donald Trump has sparked criticism from football officials and coaches, with questions raised over the integrity of the governing body's disciplinary process.

FIFA has suspended Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban, allowing the U.S. striker to face Belgium after reports that Donald Trump urged a review of the decision.

The ruling has drawn criticism from the Royal Belgian Football Association and England coach Thomas Tuchel, who questioned the process and consistency of FIFA's disciplinary system.

While U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the decision, the controversy has become one of the biggest talking points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising concerns about transparency and fairness in football governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA's controversial decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match suspension has sparked widespread debate across the football world, with coaches, and pundits questioning the governing body's handling of the case after reports that Donald Trump personally intervened.

Balogun was shown a straight red card after a VAR review during the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The dismissal automatically ruled him out of the Americans' last-16 clash against Belgium under FIFA competition regulations.

However, FIFA announced on Sunday that it had suspended the implementation of the striker's one-match ban for a one-year probationary period, making him eligible to face Belgium while allowing the red card itself to remain on his disciplinary record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The governing body cited Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which gives its judicial bodies discretion to suspend the enforcement of certain disciplinary sanctions.

Reuters reported that President Trump had asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's dismissal during a telephone conversation.

READ ALSO: Hervé Renard resigns as Tunisia coach following World Cup elimination

The ruling immediately drew criticism from the Royal Belgian Football Association, whose team was due to face the United States.

In a statement, the Belgian federation said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision and argued that it appeared to contradict both the FIFA Disciplinary Code and the 2026 FIFA World Cup regulations, which state that a player sent off receives an automatic suspension for the next match. The federation said it was examining "all potential options" in response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Royal Belgian Football Association have released a statement following FIFA's decision to allow the USA's Folarin Balogun to play on Monday despite picking up a red card in his team's Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iN2jK9tJ4f — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 5, 2026

England manager Thomas Tuchel also questioned the process behind the decision. Although he said he did not believe Balogun's tackle deserved a red card, Tuchel expressed concern about overturning a disciplinary sanction after match officials and VAR had already reached a decision.

"To be clear, it was not a red card. VAR got involved. The decision is made. Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? It’s strange for me. We want consistency", Thomas Tuchel said.

🚨🗣️ Thomas Tuchel gives his take on Balogun's suspension being lifted:



"To be clear, it was not a red card. VAR got involved. The decision is made."



"Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? It’s strange for me. We want consistency."



"I think it is not a… pic.twitter.com/uhpric6CjW — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 6, 2026

Wayne Rooney also criticized the decision saying it’s a disgrace on the part of FIFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But for this to be suspended? They either take the red card away, which I think was probably the right decision and then he can play. But to suspend it for a year, I think, is an absolute disgrace and Infantino should be ashamed of this because I think the sportsmanship of this game is in question here. I think it's wrong in every way. I think it's an absolute disgrace", Wayne Rooney said.

🚨🗣️ Wayne Rooney on Balogun getting his suspension lifted:



"I got a three-game ban before Euro 2012 so I was due to miss the three group games and basically got told if I go over to Switzerland and do a training session with a bunch of kids, the third game gets taken off.… pic.twitter.com/UQ7GeY6BEj — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 6, 2026

On the other hand, United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed FIFA's ruling, insisting Balogun had been punished unfairly.

Pochettino argued that previous disciplinary cases had shown FIFA could suspend sanctions in exceptional circumstances and maintained that the striker should never have been sent off in the first place. He also stressed that his team would not rely on one player despite Balogun's return.