Hervé Renard resigns as Tunisia coach following World Cup elimination

Hervé Renard has stepped down as Tunisia head coach after just two matches in charge at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending his brief spell following the Eagles of Carthage's group-stage elimination.

Hervé Renard has announced his departure as Tunisia coach after just two World Cup matches in charge.

Renard took over midway through the tournament but was unable to prevent Tunisia's group-stage elimination after defeats to Japan and the Netherlands.

The former Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach thanked the Tunisian Football Federation for the opportunity, saying it was an honour to represent the country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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French coach Hervé Renard has stepped down as head coach of Tunisia national football team after overseeing just 2 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing his short spell with the Eagles of Carthage to an end.

Renard announced his departure in a post on Instagram on Saturday, saying his assignment with Tunisia had come to a close following the country's exit from the World Cup group stage.

“My adventure (with Tunisia) has come to an end,” the 57-year-old wrote.

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He thanked the Tunisian Football Federation for giving him the opportunity to coach the national team during the tournament.

“Before I leave, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Tunisian Football Federation for allowing me to take part in the 2026 World Cup. It was an honour to represent Tunisia and to have this unforgettable experience,” Renard added.

The experienced French coach was appointed on June 16, 2026, replacing Sabri Lamouchi, who was dismissed after Tunisia suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening Group Stage match.

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Renard, however, was unable to turn Tunisia's fortunes around. Under his leadership, the North Africans lost 4-0 to Japan before ending their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands, finishing the tournament without progressing beyond the group stage.

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Speaking to AFP after Tunisia's elimination, Renard indicated that his role had always been intended for the World Cup.

“I came for this World Cup,” he said, without confirming whether the Tunisian Football Federation had offered him a longer-term contract.

Renard remains one of Africa's most decorated international coaches. He is the only manager to have won the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries, guiding Zambia national football team to a historic title in 2012 before leading Ivory Coast national football team to continental glory in 2015.

He also earned worldwide recognition while coaching Saudi Arabia national football team, masterminding the famous 2-1 victory over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

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