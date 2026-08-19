Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho fires shot at Barcelona, saying he 'didn’t need’ Rodri

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at Barcelona after insisting he “didn’t need” Rodri, despite the club previously attempting to sign the Spain midfielder.

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has insisted that his side did not need Rodri despite revealing that the Spanish giants made a strong attempt to sign the Manchester City midfielder before he joined Barcelona.

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Mourinho says Real Madrid did not need Rodri despite making an offer for him.

Rodri chose Barcelona after Real Madrid showed interest in signing him.

Mourinho insists Real Madrid have enough quality to challenge for major titles.

Rodri officially completed his move to Real Madrid's fierce rivals on Tuesday, adding another major storyline to the growing rivalry between the two Spanish giants ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Mourinho, who has returned to Real Madrid for a second spell, said the club held discussions with Rodri and made what he described as a “very good offer” for the Spain international.

However, the Portuguese manager suggested that Rodri's uncertainty about joining Real Madrid ultimately influenced the club's decision to move on.

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Mourinho explains why Real Madrid missed out on Rodri

Jose Mourinho | AFP/Getty Images

Speaking on Spanish television programme El Chiringuito, Mourinho revealed that he personally spoke with Rodri twice while Real Madrid explored the possibility of signing him.

“The club contacted him, but he had some doubts,” Mourinho said.

The Real Madrid manager explained that the midfielder's hesitation also created doubts within the club about whether he was fully committed to joining.

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“What I think happened is that his doubts have created doubts for me. He’s an extraordinary player and was very correct with us,” Mourinho added.

“But Real Madrid is of such a stature that it can’t have players who think twice about being with the club.”

Rodri eventually opted for Barcelona, completing a high-profile move from Manchester City and strengthening the reigning LaLiga champions ahead of the new campaign.

Mourinho insists Real Madrid do not need Rodri

Barcelona complete Signing of Ballon d’Or Winner Rodri from Manchester City | Photo via Barcelona (X)

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Despite admitting that Real Madrid wanted the Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder, Mourinho played down the impact of losing him to Barcelona.

“I don’t need Rodri. We have solutions, quality players,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese coach also rejected the suggestion that Barcelona had gained an advantage over Real Madrid by completing the deal.

“Victories are won on the field; they are won with titles,” he said.

Mourinho's comments come as Real Madrid attempt to recover from two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

The club has responded with an ambitious summer recruitment campaign, bringing in several high-profile players as Mourinho prepares for his first full season back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid make major summer signings

Real Madrid Offical logo

Madrid have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande.

The spending spree reflects the club's determination to challenge Barcelona for the LaLiga title and compete for major European honours.

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However, Mourinho suggested that Real Madrid's transfer business could already be complete despite the window remaining open.

“I’m not saying there won’t be any more signings because the market is still open, but if you ask me directly if it’s closed [for Madrid], yes, it’s closed,” he said.

That means Mourinho is likely to begin the new season with the squad currently at his disposal rather than making another major move for a replacement for Rodri.

Mourinho begins second Real Madrid spell

Real Madrid officially unveil Jose Mourinho in low-key closed-door ceremony | Photo via Real Madrid

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Mourinho was officially presented as Real Madrid manager on Tuesday in an unusual closed-door ceremony at the club's training centre.

The Portuguese coach was appointed in June and began working with the squad in July as preparations for the new season got underway.

His immediate challenge is to restore Real Madrid's dominance in Spain and Europe after a trophyless period.

Madrid begin their 2026/27 LaLiga campaign away to Espanyol on Saturday, with Mourinho's side expected to face an immediate test of their title credentials.

While Rodri's move to Barcelona has added another layer to the rivalry, Mourinho remains confident that Real Madrid have enough quality to compete without the Spain captain.

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