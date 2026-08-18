Real Madrid officially unveil Jose Mourinho in low-key closed-door ceremony

Jose Mourinho has officially returned to Real Madrid, with the Portuguese manager unveiled in a low-key closed-door ceremony ahead of the new La Liga season.

Jose Mourinho has officially returned to Real Madrid, with the Portuguese manager beginning his second spell at the Spanish giants in a low-key ceremony at the club’s training centre.

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Mourinho had already started working with the squad when pre-season training began on July 10, but Real Madrid formally confirmed his return to Ciudad Real Madrid.

The 63-year-old signed a contract running until June 2029 in the presence of club president Florentino Perez and honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri.

The understated presentation was unusual for a club known for grand unveilings of its biggest stars and managers. Mourinho’s return, however, comes at a critical moment for Real Madrid, who have gone two consecutive seasons without winning a major trophy.

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The appointment also places greater pressure on Perez, who was recently re-elected as president but has faced increasing scrutiny from supporters demanding a return to the club’s winning ways.

Mourinho described his return as an emotional homecoming rather than simply another managerial appointment.

“This is coming home. Emotionally, it’s even better than the first time because back then it was a feeling of reaching the very top of the world, whereas now it’s more emotional and heartfelt,” Mourinho told the club’s official television channel.

The Portuguese added that his connection with Real Madrid remains strong and stressed that his focus would be on serving the club.

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“I’m one of you. I always have been, and you can imagine what it means to me to work for Real Madrid.”

Mourinho first managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during a turbulent but trophy-filled period.

His first spell was characterised by intense rivalries, dressing-room battles and confrontations, but he also helped Real Madrid challenge Barcelona’s dominance and set several notable records.

Mourinho returns to Madrid from Benfica after Real Madrid completed one of their most ambitious transfer windows in recent years.

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The club has strengthened the squad with the arrivals of Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi.

Real Madrid have also secured a long-term contract extension for Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, underlining their commitment to building a squad capable of competing for domestic and European honours.

The new signings are expected to be unveiled privately in the coming days, following the same low-profile approach used for Mourinho’s presentation.

The decision appears designed to keep attention focused on preparations for Saturday’s La Liga opener against Espanyol in Barcelona.

Despite his reputation for chasing trophies, Mourinho insisted that his return is about more than personal achievements.

“Words aren’t enough … because it’s like a mission,” he said.

The manager said he wants to improve the players and staff while establishing a culture based on hard work, responsibility and ambition.

“I’m here to help everyone be better, players, staff, … to create a culture of hard work, responsibility, ambition and something I know well, which is the responsibility and honour of working for Real Madrid.”

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Mourinho returns to Real Madrid with significant expectations. He has gone 11 years without winning a league title and four years without a major trophy.

However, success in Madrid could dramatically reshape the final chapter of his managerial career. If Mourinho can prevent Barcelona from winning a third consecutive La Liga title or guide Real Madrid to Champions League glory, his second spell at the club could become one of the defining achievements of his career.