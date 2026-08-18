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FIFA fires its COO, Kevin Lamour for criticizing Infantino’s World Cup investment plan

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:58 - 18 August 2026
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Former Chief Operating Officer FIFA, Kevin Lamour (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Former Chief Operating Officer FIFA, Kevin Lamour (left) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA has ended Kevin Lamour’s time as chief operating officer after he criticised Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to bring private investors into FIFA’s World Cup commercial business.
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  • FIFA has confirmed that chief operating officer Kevin Lamour left the organisation on August 17, less than three weeks after criticising Gianni Infantino’s investment plan.

  • Lamour had accused FIFA of deceiving staff over the proposed plan to bring private investors into the organisation’s World Cup commercial operations.

  • The investment proposal was later abandoned following strong opposition from major football bodies, adding to pressure on Infantino’s leadership.

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FIFA has sacked its Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, days after he publicly criticised President Gianni Infantino over a controversial plan to sell a stake in the organisation’s World Cup commercial business to private investors.

Former Chief Operating Officer FIFA, Kevin Lamour
Former Chief Operating Officer FIFA, Kevin Lamour

READ ALSO: FIFA imposes ban on Karela United over unpaid debt to former player Sana Camara

Lamour, one of FIFA’s senior administrators, was dismissed on August 17, 2026, according to reports. His departure comes shortly after he accused FIFA leadership of failing to properly inform staff about the investment proposal.

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In a statement released on July 31, Lamour said FIFA employees had been “deceived” by the lack of transparency surrounding the plan.

“It is the project of one person,” Lamour said, referring to the proposal. 

He added that staff deserved better than contempt and intimidation. Lamour also said he accepted that his criticism could cost him his job.

READ ALSO: FIFA hits back at UEFA, other critics over 'conscious efforts' to undermine Infantino

“And if that means I lose my job then so be it,” he said.
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In a statement, a FIFA spokesperson said:

FIFA can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as FIFA's Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026.

"Following recent discussions, FIFA and our Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour have agreed to part ways," it added.

Infantino's plan?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino | Photo via Getty Images
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Infantino had proposed creating a new commercial company, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, to manage and develop FIFA's commercial interests, including the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup.

The plan involved selling about 20% of the new company to private investors for up to $4.2 billion, with the venture valued at around $20 billion.

The proposal backfired with strong opposition from several major football organisations, including UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation. UEFA and CONCACAF have since publicly expressed a loss of confidence in FIFA's leadership. Infantino eventually abandoned the project on July 31 after the growing backlash.

READ ALSO: Rights group urges FIFA to block Gianni Infantino re-election bid over term limits

“Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions,” Infantino said when announcing that the proposal would not proceed.

More pressure on Infantino

Lamour's dismissal adds to the growing pressure on Infantino, who is seeking another term as FIFA president in 2027.

The collapse of the investment proposal has deepened divisions within world football, with several confederations questioning FIFA's decision-making and governance.

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