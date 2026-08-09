FIFA hits back at UEFA, other critics over 'conscious efforts' to undermine Infantino

FIFA has defended President Gianni Infantino against what it calls a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine his leadership ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

FIFA has strongly defended Gianni Infantino, rejecting what it describes as allegations and misinformation aimed at undermining his presidency.

Infantino continues to enjoy backing from CAF and CONMEBOL, despite growing opposition from sections of European football.

The FIFA president is seeking re-election in 2027, with the vote scheduled for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco.

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FIFA has launched a strong defence of President Gianni Infantino, accusing unnamed critics of mounting a “concerted and ongoing effort” to undermine his leadership and the governing body ahead of next year’s presidential election.

“It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President. Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes,” FIFA said in a statement.

It added that the body would not support any attempt to change its leadership outside the organisation’s established statutes and democratic procedures.

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“FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election of the FIFA President that is inconsistent with FIFA’s Statutes, democratic procedures and established governance framework,” the statement said.

It noted that Infantino was democratically elected by FIFA’s Member Associations and continues to serve with their mandate.

The unusually forceful statement comes as opposition to Infantino has intensified, particularly in Europe, following a turbulent period for FIFA after the 2026 World Cup and growing disagreements over the organisation’s governance and commercial direction.

FIFA has accused critics of attempting to achieve through allegations and misinformation what they could not achieve through the organisation’s formal democratic processes.

READ ALSO: FIFA leadership reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino after Morocco meeting

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“Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true,” FIFA reiterated.

Growing division in support of Infantino

UEFA has publicly said it has lost confidence in the FIFA president, while several European football associations have opposed his continued leadership. The dispute intensified after FIFA abandoned a controversial proposal to sell a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The proposal, estimated at about $4.2 billion, triggered significant opposition from UEFA, national associations and some FIFA officials. The collapse of the plan has since become one of the central issues in the growing dispute over Infantino’s leadership.

UEFA has also maintained its threat of a boycott of FIFA competitions, saying the withdrawal of the commercial proposal alone had not restored its confidence in Infantino.

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The dispute has therefore moved beyond disagreement over one commercial project and into a wider argument about how FIFA should be governed and who should lead the organisation.

FIFA, however, maintains that criticism of its president must ultimately be settled through the organisation's established electoral process.

CAF, CONMEBOL back Infantino

Infantino continues to have significant support outside Europe. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously endorsed his bid for re-election earlier this year, while CONMEBOL has also backed him.

CAF represents 54 FIFA member associations, giving its position considerable weight in the presidential race. CAF's executive committee also recently reconfirmed its support for Infantino.