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Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sanni Jajah, dies

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:40 - 09 August 2026
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Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sanni Jajah
Ghana’s Deputy Head of Mission and Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sanni Jajah, has died.
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  • Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sanni Jajah, has died.

  • His uncle, MP Yussif Jajah, announced the death in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

  • Funeral arrangements and the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be disclosed.

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Ghana’s Deputy Head of Mission and Deputy Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sanni Jajah, has died.

The announcement was made by his uncle, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

“With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you all that I have lost my nephew, Sani Jajah, Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia,” the MP wrote.

READ ALSO: Parts of Greater Accra to experience power cuts from August 9: See 7 day schedule

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According to Yussif Jajah, the diplomat passed away on Saturday evening.

He added that details concerning the funeral arrangements and other final updates would be communicated by the family in due course.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

READ ALSO: 'Ghanaians didn’t vote for us to talk about who comes next' - Naana Jane rejects early 2028 run talk

Sanni Jajah served at Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Riyadh alongside Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare.

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As Deputy Head of Mission, he played an important role in Ghana-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations and supported Ghanaian pilgrims and other citizens living in or travelling to the Kingdom.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.

Further details are expected from the family and relevant authorities.

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