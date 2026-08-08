Medeama beats giants Kotoko and Hearts, to rank as best club in Ghana: See latest list

Out of 66 clubs, Medeama sit at the top of the top 10 clubs in Ghana. Here's the full list of the top 66 clubs in ghana according to data from Opta.

Medeama tops the list withh a rating of 72.5 rating

Dreams follow closely in second place with with 72.4 rating

Hearts wrap up the top 3 with a rating of 71.9 rating

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Medeama ranked as the best Ghanaian football club among 66, beating giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the latest club power ranking published by Opta.

The Opta Power Rankings is a global team ranking system that assigns an ability score to over 13,500 men’s domestic football teams and over 2,500 women’s clubs on a scale between zero and 100, where zero is the worst-ranked team in the world and 100 is the best team in the world.

In the top three, Medeama lead the list with a rating of 72.5, placing them 1,101st worldwide. Dreams FC follow closely in second with a rating of 72.4 and a global ranking of 1,118th. Hearts of Oak complete the top three with a rating of 71.9, placing them 1,178th in the world.

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Below is the full 66 ranking by Opta:

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