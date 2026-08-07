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Top 10 most valuable African footballers, latest ranking

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:19 - 07 August 2026
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Discover the 10 biggest transfer fees ever paid for African footballers. From Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande to Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, here are the most expensive African player transfers in football history.
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  • Yan Diomande tops the list as the most expensive African footballer ever after his reported $144 million move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid.

  • Victor Osimhen appears twice among Africa's biggest transfers, while stars such as Nicolas Pépé, Omar Marmoush, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo also feature.

  • The ranking highlights the growing global value of African talent, with players from Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Algeria and Gabon securing record-breaking moves to Europe's biggest clubs.

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Among African players around the world, the latest record belongs to Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, whose blockbuster move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid made him the most expensive African footballer in history.

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The deal is understood to be worth up to €135 million (£115.7 million/$144 million), surpassing the previous African transfer record.Before Diomande's record-breaking move, Nicolas Pépé's transfer from Lille to Arsenal in 2019 had stood as Africa's most expensive deal for several years.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen appears twice among the continent's biggest transfers. His move from Lille to Napoli was one of the largest ever paid for an African player, while his subsequent transfer from Napoli to Turkish champions Galatasaray also ranks among the continent's most expensive deals.

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Ghana's Antoine Semenyo has also entered the elite list following his reported big-money move from Bournemouth to Manchester City, making him one of Ghana's most expensive football exports.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, Algeria legend Riyad Mahrez, Egypt's Omar Marmoush, Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo, and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang complete the rankings.Top 10 most expensive African football transfersRank

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  • 1. Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)$144 Million (RB Leipzig to Real Madrid)

  • 2. Nicolas Pépé (Ivory Coast)$92 Million (Lille to Arsenal)

  • 3. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)$91 Million (Lille to Napoli)

  • 4. Omar Marmoush (Egypt)$87 Million (Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City)

  • 4 (tied). Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)$87 Million (Brentford to Manchester United)

  • 4 (tied). Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)$87 Million (Napoli to Galatasaray)

  • 7. Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)$83 Million (Bournemouth to Manchester City)

  • 8. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)$78 Million (Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain)

  • 8 (tied). Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)$78 Million (Leicester City to Manchester City)

  • 10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)$74 Million (Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal)

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