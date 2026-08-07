Ghana's Trey Haun wins silver at 2026 Unicycle World Championships, extends impressive medal haul

Bringing home a bronze and silver medal from the Unicycling World Championships was something Trey Haun never imagined. The 16-year-old missionary kid placed second in the 50m one-foot race and third in the 30m wheel walk. IMB Photo

Bringing home a bronze and silver medal from the Unicycling World Championships was something Trey Haun never imagined. The 16-year-old missionary kid placed second in the 50m one-foot race and third in the 30m wheel walk. IMB Photo

Ghanaian unicycling sensation Roger Trey Haun Mambora, popularly known as Manboora, has added another international medal to his growing collection after winning silver at the 2026 Unicycle World Championships (UNICON) in Austria.

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🥈 Trey Haun won silver at the 2026 Unicycle World Championships in Austria.

🏅 He now has five world championship medals: one gold, two silver and two bronze.

🇬🇭 The Ghanaian continues to inspire the growth of unicycling across the country.

The latest achievement further cements the 20-year-old's status as one of Ghana's most successful athletes in the niche sport of unicycling and continues his remarkable rise on the global stage.

Born in the United States before relocating to Ghana with his family, Haun has dedicated himself to promoting unicycling in the country while representing Ghana at the highest level.

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He first captured national attention after becoming the first Ghanaian to win a gold medal at the Unicycle World Championships, putting Ghana on the map in a sport that was previously little known in the country.

Journey from Nalerigu to the world stage

Roger Trey Haun Mambora

Haun developed his unicycling skills in the United States before returning to Ghana, where he introduced the sport to young people in Nalerigu in the North East Region.

His passion for the one-wheel discipline has inspired dozens of young Ghanaians to take up the sport, helping grow its popularity in communities where it was virtually unknown.

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His commitment extends beyond competition, as he continues to mentor aspiring riders and promote unicycling as both a competitive sport and a recreational activity.

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Medal-winning career continues to grow

Bringing home a bronze and silver medal from the Unicycling World Championships was something Trey Haun never imagined. The 16-year-old missionary kid placed second in the 50m one-foot race and third in the 30m wheel walk. IMB Photo

Haun began competing internationally for Ghana at the age of 16 and has consistently delivered podium finishes at the World Unicycle Championships.

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Trey Haun's international medals

🥈 Silver – 2026 Unicycle World Championships (Austria)

🥇 Gold – Stillstand Event, 2024 Unicycle World Championships

🥉 Bronze – 30m Wheel Walk, 2024 Unicycle World Championships

🥈 Silver – 2022 Unicycle World Championships

🥉 Bronze – 2022 Unicycle World Championships

With his latest silver medal in Austria, Trey Haun has now won five medals at the Unicycle World Championships—one gold, two silver and two bronze—making him one of Ghana's most decorated athletes in the sport.

Inspiring the next generation

Haun's success has sparked growing interest in unicycling across Ghana, particularly among young people in Nalerigu, many of whom now dream of representing the country at future world championships.

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His achievements have also inspired young athletes of African descent around the world, demonstrating that dedication and perseverance can open doors in even the most unconventional sports.