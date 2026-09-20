‘I want life back’ – Moesha Boduong pleads for healing

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong makes an emotional appeal for healing and a miracle, sharing her hopes to regain her voice and restore her former life.

Moesha Boduong has made an emotional plea to God for healing and a “nice miracle.”

She said she wants her life and voice back and hopes to become like she used to be.

Moesha also expressed her desire for the things she has spoken about concerning God to manifest.

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Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has made an emotional appeal for healing, expressing her desire to regain the life and abilities she once had.

In a video shared on social media, Moesha spoke about wanting a miracle and asked God to restore her to how she used to be.

“I want you to heal me and give me a miracle, a nice miracle,” she said.

“I want to become like how I used to be.”

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Moesha also spoke about her desire to reconnect with the world and have her voice restored.

“And I want to know all about the world. And I want life back. I want my voice to come back to this world,” she said.

The actress further expressed her hope that the things she has spoken about concerning her faith in God would eventually come to pass.

“And I want everything I've told you about God to manifest,” she added.

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Moesha ended the emotional message by expressing her desire to be known around the world before hinting at a personal wish she chose not to reveal.

“I’ve been known all over the world. I want to become like, you know what I want. This is a secret,” she said.

Moesha has been on a recovery journey in recent years and has occasionally appeared in videos and photos shared by friends and people close to her. Recent reports have shown her making public appearances after periods away from the spotlight.

Her latest words offer a glimpse into her hopes for the future as she continues to seek restoration and a return to the life she remembers.

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