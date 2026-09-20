Moliy makes history as first Ghanaian artist to win an award at the Caribbean Music Awards

Ghanaian singer Moliy has won Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards with her hit “Shake It to the Max (Fly) Remix” featuring Shenseea and Skillibeng.

Moliy won Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards with “Shake It to the Max (Fly) Remix.”

The song features Jamaican stars Shenseea and Skillibeng and was the most-nominated song at this year's awards.

The hit has also earned RIAA gold certification in the US after selling 500,000 units.

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Ghanaian singer Moliy Ama Montgomery also known as Moliy has won Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards with her global hit Shake It to the Max (Fly) Remix.

The award was presented on Saturday, September 19, 2026, during the fourth edition of the Caribbean Music Awards at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The 2026 ceremony marked the first time the awards were staged in the Caribbean after the previous editions were held in Brooklyn, New York.

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Moliy's winning song features Jamaican dancehall acts Shenseea and Skillibeng, with production from Silent Addy. The track entered the awards as the most-nominated song of the year, receiving three nominations across the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards categories.

The victory adds to a strong run for the Ghanaian artist, whose song has gained major attention across the Caribbean and beyond.

Shake It to the Max (Fly) Remix was released in February 2025 and quickly became a major crossover hit. The collaboration rose on several international charts, including the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and the UK Singles Chart.

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The song also reached another milestone in February 2026 when it was awarded gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for 500,000 units in the United States. The track had also topped Billboard's Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay chart and continued to perform strongly internationally.

The original version of “Shake It to the Max (Fly)” was released by Moliy and producer Silent Addy in December 2024. Its dance challenge gained significant traction on TikTok before the remix brought in Shenseea and Skillibeng and expanded its reach across dancehall and Afrobeats audiences.