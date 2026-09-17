British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo dies aged 44

Who was Sway DaSafo? Learn about the life, music career, Ghanaian roots and achievements of the British-Ghanaian rapper who died aged 44.

British-Ghanaian rapper, producer, and creative executive Sway DaSafo, whose real name was Derek Andrew Safo, has died at the age of 44.

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The rapper reportedly died at his home in Ghana, according to a close friend. News of his death emerged on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

His cause of death had not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

Who was Sway DaSafo?

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Sway DaSafo was a British rapper, producer, and creative executive of Ghanaian descent who built a reputation for his storytelling, lyrical wordplay, and versatile style.

Born Derek Andrew Safo on September 5, 1982, he was raised in Hornsey, North London, where he developed an early passion for music.

His sound was influenced by several strands of urban music, including British hip-hop, grime, and drum and bass, while American hip-hop also played an important role in shaping his musical development.

Sway became recognized for combining intricate lyricism with social commentary and personal storytelling, establishing himself as one of the notable British rappers of his generation.

Although Sway DaSafo built much of his career in the United Kingdom, he maintained a strong connection with his Ghanaian heritage.

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His Ghanaian roots were reflected in both his music and public identity. One of his notable works was the 2008 song “Black Stars," which celebrated prominent Ghanaians in the diaspora and highlighted his connection to the country.

His relationship with Ghana remained an important part of his identity even as he continued to work primarily within Britain's music industry.

Sway developed an interest in music while growing up in North London.

He attended Campsbourne Junior School before moving on to Highgate Wood Secondary School, where his interest in music production continued to grow.

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During his formative years, he was influenced by American rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as well as British drum-and-bass MCs.

Those influences helped shape the distinctive combination of rapid delivery, wordplay, and rhythmic versatility that later became associated with his music.

Sway's connection to Ghana also brought him into contact with leading Ghanaian musicians.

Among his collaborations was work with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, further highlighting the connection between the British and Ghanaian hip-hop scenes.