University of Ghana releases 2026/27 undergraduate admissions: How to check your status
University of Ghana has released its 2026/2027 undergraduate admissions.
Applicants can check their admission status online using their serial number or surname.
UG has warned applicants against paying anyone who claims they can secure admission.
The university has advised applicants to check their admission status through its official online admissions portal.
How to check your University of Ghana admission status
Applicants can check whether they have been offered admission by following these steps:
Visit the official UG admission status checker: University of Ghana Admission Status Checker
On the page, look for the “ADMISSION STATUS CHECKER” section.
Enter your Serial Number or Surname in the search field.
Click the Search button to submit your details.
If your record is available, the portal will display your admission information, including your name, programme, campus and admission type.
Successful applicants can then use the “Download Letter” option under the Action column to access their admission letter.
The official portal therefore allows applicants to search using either their serial number or surname, rather than requiring both details.
Admissions Help Desk opens for applicants
For applicants who need assistance with the admissions process, UG will operate an Admissions Help Desk at the Sports and Wellness Directorate.
The Help Desk will be available from Thursday, September 17 to Friday, October 2, 2026.
The operating hours are:
Monday to Friday: 8:00am to 6:00pm
Saturday: 9:00am to 3:00pm
Applicants who encounter difficulties checking their status or require clarification can use the Help Desk during the stated period.
University warns applicants against admission scams
UG has also cautioned applicants against individuals who claim they can influence the admission process.
The university stated: “No person or intermediary can influence the admission process.”
It further warned that “Any request for payment, gifts, or favours in exchange for admission is a scam and should be reported immediately.”
Applicants are therefore encouraged to rely on the university's official admissions channels and avoid making payments or offering gifts to anyone claiming to have the ability to secure admission.
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