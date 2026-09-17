Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour controversy: Macklemore removal, walkouts and $5m pledge

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour has been thrown into controversy in the United States after rapper Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates, followed by the withdrawal of several other support acts.

Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after his pro-Palestinian remarks at a New Jersey concert.

Several support acts subsequently withdrew from the remaining US dates.

Macklemore, Sheeran and Robert Kraft have pledged a combined $5 million towards humanitarian aid.

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The tour, which supports Sheeran’s eighth studio album, Play, began on 16th January 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand, and is scheduled to end on 12th December in Mexico City.

The North American leg started on 13th June at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and is due to conclude on 7th November at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Remaining US dates include Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on 19 September, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on 25th and 26th September, Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on 29th and 30th October, and Tampa on 7 November.

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What triggered the controversy?

Macklemore performed Hind’s Hall alongside imagery relating to Gaza and used the stage to express support for Palestinians.

The dispute followed Macklemore’s performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 4th and 5th September.

During the shows, Macklemore performed Hind’s Hall alongside imagery relating to Gaza and used the stage to express support for Palestinians.

He told the audience that he had joined the tour partly to use American stadium stages to say “Free Palestine” and said he wanted people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to know they had not been forgotten.

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The Israeli American Council subsequently circulated a petition calling for Macklemore to be removed from the remaining shows.

Why was Macklemore removed?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Oct. 5, 2025. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

On 14th September, Messina Touring Group announced that Macklemore would no longer perform at the remaining concerts.

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The promoter said venues scheduled to host upcoming shows had indicated that they would not allow the concerts to proceed with Macklemore on the bill.

“After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates,” the promoter said, according to Variety.

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Macklemore later alleged that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, had contacted Sheeran and opposed his appearance at the Massachusetts venue.

He also claimed Kraft had spoken to other stadium owners and helped form a collective position against his participation.

Kraft confirmed that he had intervened over Macklemore’s scheduled performances at Gillette Stadium.

In a statement Kraft said:

“Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

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Ed Sheeran

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Sheeran addressed the controversy in an Instagram statement on 15 September.

He said Macklemore had asked to join the tour the previous year and that he had agreed. However, following the New Jersey shows, Sheeran said venues told him they would withdraw their dates if Macklemore remained on the bill.

Sheeran said he had spoken with venues, including Kraft, as well as promoters and activists on different sides of the conflict, but ultimately the decision was made by the promoter.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran said.

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He also said Macklemore’s contract was with the promoter rather than with him and that he did not want to disappoint fans or abandon the touring crew and musicians whose livelihoods depend on the shows.

Sheeran said his decision not to speak publicly about the conflict should not be interpreted as indifference.

“I am not complicit,” he said, adding that he had personal views on the conflict but did not consider his concerts a political forum.

Support acts withdraw

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The controversy was followed by the withdrawal of several remaining support acts.

Finneas expressed support for Palestine and said artists should not be silenced when speaking about oppressed people.

Lukas Graham said he could not continue with the tour under the circumstances, despite his personal relationship with Sheeran.

Irish musician Aaron Rowe also withdrew, citing Ireland’s historical experiences of famine, colonisation and occupation.

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Beoga, who have been associated with the Irish Artists For Palestine movement, also left the tour while stressing that they remained friends with Sheeran.

Macklemore pledges $1m

Macklemore pledges $1m. Credit: AFP/Getty Images

On 16th September, Macklemore announced that he would donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from the tour to six organisations: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and Anera.

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He also challenged Kraft to match his donation, writing: “Whatever else we disagree about, Palestinian lives are worth protecting.”

Later that day, a statement issued through the Gillette Stadium account said Sheeran had already contacted Kraft about humanitarian aid. It said Sheeran had asked Kraft to contribute $2 million to match his own $2 million commitment.

Kraft confirmed the request and said Sheeran planned to approach other venue owners about humanitarian assistance.

The reported commitments bring the total pledged by Macklemore, Sheeran and Kraft to $5 million. As of 17 September, recipient organisations for Sheeran’s and Kraft’s respective $2 million commitments had not been publicly identified.

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The controversy comes as tickets remain available for some remaining Loop Tour dates.