Sista Afia reveals why she is happily single and opens up about her love life

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has opened up about her love life, revealing that she is currently single while reflecting on the past relationship that preceded one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Sista Afia says she is currently not dating and has no engagement, describing her relationship status as complicated but insisting she is content being single.

She revealed that the end of a previous relationship coincided with a challenging period in the UK when she was studying nursing, working as a healthcare assistant and at one point living in her car.

A friend who offered her accommodation during that difficult period later became involved in managing her career, while meeting Bisakede eventually encouraged her to pursue music professionally.

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The musician made the revelation during an interview on Pulse one on one, where she spoke candidly about relationships, heartbreak and the challenges of dating as a woman in the public eye.

Sista Afia described her current relationship status as complicated but confirmed that she is not dating anyone at the moment.

She said;

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My own is just weird. It's complicated. I don't know, today I'm in love, tomorrow it's just weird. It's weird. But right now, I'm very single. There's no ring on my hands. There's no engagement whatsoever. So since there's no ring, I'm happily single

The singer also reflected on a previous relationship and revealed that its end contributed to a difficult chapter during her time in the United Kingdom.

While living in Reading, outside London, Sista Afia said she was working as a healthcare assistant and pursuing nursing when she went through a difficult period that eventually saw her living in her car.

According to her, the experience occurred around the time she was dealing with the end of a relationship.

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When asked whether she was grateful that the relationship ended, she responded positively and spoke warmly about her former partner.

She said;

Oh yes. Not my ex, he's my sweet ex. I always say it was good that I met him. So yes

Despite the painful circumstances surrounding that period, Sista Afia believes the experience ultimately played a role in shaping the journey that led her into music.

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She explained that while living in her car, a friend invited her to stay at her house. That friend eventually became her manager, alongside her husband, and the connection helped introduce Sista Afia to the music industry.

She later met Bisa kdei, who encouraged her to pursue music after hearing her voice. He wrote several songs for her, including “Are You Ready” and “Cro Corner”, with the latter becoming her first release.

Sista Afia also discussed the challenges of finding love while working in the entertainment industry. She said many men are hesitant to approach women who are successful or constantly in the spotlight.

She described being a woman in the music industry as both a “blessing and a curse”, explaining that public visibility comes with its own challenges.