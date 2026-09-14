Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 12, 2026)
Tyla remains at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with Water, which has now spent an extraordinary 158 weeks on the chart.
Asake is the most dominant artiste in the Top 20 this week, appearing on eight entries either as a lead or featured artiste, including Forgiveness, Gratitude, MCBH, Worship, Eja Meja, That Girl!, Wa, and Chanel with Blaqbonez.
Two new entries break into the chart this week: Back 2 U by Seyi Vibez debuts at No. 10, while Blaqbonez's Big Performer enters at No. 19.
Asake's spread across the chart widens further this week, up from six entries last week to eight, with his solo cut Wa rejoining the top 20 after a sharp climb. Tyla, meanwhile, continues to hold down three spots inside the top 10 with Water, Chanel, and Is It Love.
For the week ending September 12, 2026, here are the Top 20 songs on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, ranked from No. 20 to No. 1.
20. "Attention!" — FOLA
Attention! climbs back into the chart at No. 20, up from No. 22 last week. The rise ties the song's new peak position.
Last week: No. 22
Peak: No. 20
Weeks on chart: 2
19. "Big Performer" — Blaqbonez
Big Performer debuts on the chart this week at No. 19, marking a fresh entry for the Nigerian rapper.
Last week:
Peak: No. 19
Weeks on chart: 1
18. "Wa" — Asake
Wa jumps back into the top 20 at No. 18, a sharp climb from No. 25 last week, having previously peaked as high as No. 9 during its run.
Last week: No. 25
Peak: No. 9
Weeks on chart: 18
17. "TEA" — Rema
TEA slips to No. 17 this week, down from No. 11 last week, though it continues to hold steady with four weeks on the chart.
Last week: No. 11
Peak: No. 7
Weeks on chart: 4
16. "Chanel" — Blaqbonez Featuring Asake
Blaqbonez's Chanel, featuring Asake, climbs three places to No. 16 this week, matching its earlier peak of No. 5.
Last week: No. 19
Peak: No. 5
Weeks on chart: 16
15. "That Girl!" — Darkoo & Asake
That Girl! drops to No. 15 this week, down from No. 12 last week, after four weeks on the chart.
Last week: No. 12
Peak: No. 12
Weeks on chart: 4
14. "Eja Meja" — BNXN & Asake
Eja Meja falls a spot to No. 14 this week, continuing its run after peaking at No. 10.
Last week: No. 13
Peak: No. 10
Weeks on chart: 5
13. "GTA" — Seyi Vibez
GTA drops three places to No. 13 this week, though it remains within reach of its No. 7 peak.
Last week: No. 10
Peak: No. 7
Weeks on chart: 5
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12. "Worship" — Asake & DJ Snake
Worship climbs to No. 12 this week, up from No. 14 last week, and continues its lengthy 24-week run on the chart.
Last week: No. 14
Peak: No. 5
Weeks on chart: 24
11. "MCBH" — Asake
MCBH rises to No. 11 this week, up from No. 16 last week, after 18 weeks on the chart.
Last week: No. 16
Peak: No. 7
Weeks on chart: 18
10. "Back 2 U" — Seyi Vibez
Back 2 U enters the chart this week at No. 10, giving Seyi Vibez a second entry in the Top 20 alongside GTA.
Last week: —
Peak: No. 10
Weeks on chart: 1
9. "Is It Love" — Tyla
Is It Love holds steady at No. 9 this week, continuing its run after previously topping the chart.
Last week: No. 9
Peak: No. 1
Weeks on chart: 12
8. "B4 B4" — Davido, Mayorkun & FOLA
B4 B4 slips one place to No. 8 this week, down from No. 7 last week.
Last week: No. 7
Peak: No. 6
Weeks on chart: 5
7. "Gratitude" — Asake
Gratitude climbs to No. 7 this week, up from No. 8 last week, after 18 weeks on the chart.
Last week: No. 8
Peak: No. 6
Weeks on chart: 18
6. "Let Me Be" — The Second Voice
Let Me Be dips to No. 6 this week, down from No. 5 last week, but remains one of the chart's longest-running hits at 28 weeks.
Last week: No. 5
Peak: No. 1
Weeks on chart: 28
5. "Forgiveness" — Asake
Forgiveness climbs to No. 5 this week, up from No. 6 last week, matching its peak position.
Last week: No. 6
Peak: No. 5
Weeks on chart: 18
4. "Mi Chico" — DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody
Mi Chico holds steady at No. 4 this week, continuing its run after previously topping the chart.
Last week: No. 4
Peak: No. 1
Weeks on chart: 13
3. "Chanel" — Tyla
Tyla's Chanel remains firmly at No. 3 this week, holding its position from last week after 45 weeks on the chart.
Last week: No. 3
Peak: No. 1
Weeks on chart: 45
2. "Slick" — Victony
Slick holds at No. 2 for another week, continuing its steady run since debuting at its peak.
Last week: No. 2
Peak: No. 2
Weeks on chart: 9
1. "Water" — Tyla
Water remains at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart this week, extending its record-breaking run to 158 weeks.
Last week: No. 1
Peak: No. 1
Weeks on chart: 158
Tyla and Asake dominate the Billboard Top 20
This week's chart highlights the continued strength of both Tyla and Asake.
Tyla holds three spots inside the top 10, with Water at No. 1, Chanel at No. 3, and Is It Love at No. 9, a position she has now maintained for consecutive weeks.
Asake, meanwhile, has an even broader presence, appearing on eight of the top 20 entries either as a lead artiste or collaborator. His songs include Forgiveness, Gratitude, MCBH, Worship, Eja Meja, and Wa, while he also features on Darkoo's That Girl! and Blaqbonez's Chanel.
The chart also sees two fresh entries this week, with Seyi Vibez's Back 2 U debuting at No. 10 and Blaqbonez's Big Performer entering at No. 19, while Rema's TEA slips out of the top 15 after a six-place drop.