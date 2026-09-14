Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 12, 2026)

Tyla remains the biggest name on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart this week, with her global smash Water retaining the No. 1 position.

Tyla remains at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with Water, which has now spent an extraordinary 158 weeks on the chart.

Asake is the most dominant artiste in the Top 20 this week, appearing on eight entries either as a lead or featured artiste, including Forgiveness, Gratitude, MCBH, Worship, Eja Meja, That Girl!, Wa, and Chanel with Blaqbonez.

Two new entries break into the chart this week: Back 2 U by Seyi Vibez debuts at No. 10, while Blaqbonez's Big Performer enters at No. 19.

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Asake's spread across the chart widens further this week, up from six entries last week to eight, with his solo cut Wa rejoining the top 20 after a sharp climb. Tyla, meanwhile, continues to hold down three spots inside the top 10 with Water, Chanel, and Is It Love.

For the week ending September 12, 2026, here are the Top 20 songs on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, ranked from No. 20 to No. 1.

Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 12, 2026)

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20. "Attention!" — FOLA

Attention! climbs back into the chart at No. 20, up from No. 22 last week. The rise ties the song's new peak position.

Last week: No. 22

Peak: No. 20

Weeks on chart: 2

19. "Big Performer" — Blaqbonez

Big Performer debuts on the chart this week at No. 19, marking a fresh entry for the Nigerian rapper.

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Last week:

Peak: No. 19

Weeks on chart: 1

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18. "Wa" — Asake

Wa jumps back into the top 20 at No. 18, a sharp climb from No. 25 last week, having previously peaked as high as No. 9 during its run.

Last week: No. 25

Peak: No. 9

Weeks on chart: 18

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Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 12, 2026)

17. "TEA" — Rema

TEA slips to No. 17 this week, down from No. 11 last week, though it continues to hold steady with four weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 11

Peak: No. 7

Weeks on chart: 4

16. "Chanel" — Blaqbonez Featuring Asake

Blaqbonez's Chanel, featuring Asake, climbs three places to No. 16 this week, matching its earlier peak of No. 5.

Last week: No. 19

Peak: No. 5

Weeks on chart: 16

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15. "That Girl!" — Darkoo & Asake

That Girl! drops to No. 15 this week, down from No. 12 last week, after four weeks on the chart.

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Last week: No. 12

Peak: No. 12

Weeks on chart: 4

14. "Eja Meja" — BNXN & Asake

Eja Meja falls a spot to No. 14 this week, continuing its run after peaking at No. 10.

Last week: No. 13

Peak: No. 10

Weeks on chart: 5

13. "GTA" — Seyi Vibez

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GTA drops three places to No. 13 this week, though it remains within reach of its No. 7 peak.

Last week: No. 10

Peak: No. 7

Weeks on chart: 5

12. "Worship" — Asake & DJ Snake

Worship climbs to No. 12 this week, up from No. 14 last week, and continues its lengthy 24-week run on the chart.

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Last week: No. 14

Peak: No. 5

Weeks on chart: 24

11. "MCBH" — Asake

MCBH rises to No. 11 this week, up from No. 16 last week, after 18 weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 16

Peak: No. 7

Weeks on chart: 18

Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 12, 2026)

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10. "Back 2 U" — Seyi Vibez

Back 2 U enters the chart this week at No. 10, giving Seyi Vibez a second entry in the Top 20 alongside GTA.

Last week: —

Peak: No. 10

Weeks on chart: 1

9. "Is It Love" — Tyla

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Is It Love holds steady at No. 9 this week, continuing its run after previously topping the chart.

Last week: No. 9

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 12

8. "B4 B4" — Davido, Mayorkun & FOLA

B4 B4 slips one place to No. 8 this week, down from No. 7 last week.

Last week: No. 7

Peak: No. 6

Weeks on chart: 5

7. "Gratitude" — Asake

Gratitude climbs to No. 7 this week, up from No. 8 last week, after 18 weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 8

Peak: No. 6

Weeks on chart: 18

6. "Let Me Be" — The Second Voice

Let Me Be dips to No. 6 this week, down from No. 5 last week, but remains one of the chart's longest-running hits at 28 weeks.

Last week: No. 5

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 28

Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 12, 2026)

5. "Forgiveness" — Asake

Forgiveness climbs to No. 5 this week, up from No. 6 last week, matching its peak position.

Last week: No. 6

Peak: No. 5

Weeks on chart: 18

4. "Mi Chico" — DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody

Mi Chico holds steady at No. 4 this week, continuing its run after previously topping the chart.

Last week: No. 4

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 13

3. "Chanel" — Tyla

Tyla's Chanel remains firmly at No. 3 this week, holding its position from last week after 45 weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 3

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 45

2. "Slick" — Victony

Slick holds at No. 2 for another week, continuing its steady run since debuting at its peak.

Last week: No. 2

Peak: No. 2

Weeks on chart: 9

1. "Water" — Tyla

Water remains at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart this week, extending its record-breaking run to 158 weeks.

Last week: No. 1

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 158

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Tyla and Asake dominate the Billboard Top 20

This week's chart highlights the continued strength of both Tyla and Asake.

Tyla holds three spots inside the top 10, with Water at No. 1, Chanel at No. 3, and Is It Love at No. 9, a position she has now maintained for consecutive weeks.

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Asake, meanwhile, has an even broader presence, appearing on eight of the top 20 entries either as a lead artiste or collaborator. His songs include Forgiveness, Gratitude, MCBH, Worship, Eja Meja, and Wa, while he also features on Darkoo's That Girl! and Blaqbonez's Chanel.