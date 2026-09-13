Chef Abbys in an interview with Berla Mundi on the B.You Podcast

Chef Abbys in an interview with Berla Mundi on the B.You Podcast

My parents are successful, but I wanted to forge my own path - Chef Abbys

Chef Abbys reveals she grew up in a successful family but chose to forge her own path and encourages young women to pursue their dreams.

Chef Abbys says she comes from a successful family and had many opportunities growing up, including receiving a good education and having the things she needed.

Despite that comfortable background, she chose to build her own career and identity instead of relying solely on her family’s success.

She encouraged young women not to settle for comfort if it does not fulfil them, urging them to find and pursue their own path.

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Ghanaian chef and content creator Chef Abbys, whose real name is Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye,has revealed that she grew up in a successful family where she had access to many opportunities, but deliberately chose to build a path of her own.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on the B.You Podcast, Chef Abbys said she did not come from a background where she lacked opportunities or had to struggle for basic needs.

I come from a very, very successful family. I got everything. I could have been comfortable, she said.

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Chef Abbys

She explained that her parents provided her with the best opportunities, including sending her to a good school and ensuring she had what she needed while growing up.

I went to the best school. Like, I was always given the best, she said.

However, having that level of comfort did not mean she wanted to simply rely on her family's success.

According to Chef Abbys, what made her parents particularly proud was that despite having many things provided for her, she still wanted to discover and pursue her own direction.

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They were impressed that with a child that has been given everything, she still wants to find her own path, she said.

Chef Abbys to Showcase Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Prestigious Black On The Square Festival.

Her comments came as she reflected on the rapid growth of her culinary and content creation career, including her international opportunities and meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Chef Abbys also acknowledged that she did not start her journey from a position of hardship, correcting the perception that she had built her career from having very little.

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I’m not even going to lie on this podcast and say that I didn't have a lot of things that were placed in front of me, she said.

For her, the important part of her story is that she chose not to let that comfort determine the direction of her life.

She used the experience to encourage young women who may also have comfortable circumstances but feel they want something different.

Don't be comfortable where you are. If you really don't want to be where you are, find your own path, she advised.

In Pictures: Chef Abbys Showcases Ghanaian Cuisine at London's Black On The Square

Looking at how far she has come, Chef Abbys said she believes she is living in an answered prayer.

I think I still have more to achieve, she said, while acknowledging that she has already accomplished a lot in a relatively short period.

Her journey has taken her from sharing cooking content from home to international platforms, where she has used food to showcase Ghanaian and African culture. Her recent milestones include her appearance at Cannes Lions and recognition among TIME's 100 Most Influential Creators.