Chef Abbys Arrives in London Ahead of Black On The Square, Set for BBC Radio London Interview

Chef Abbys Arrives in London Ahead of Black On The Square, Set for BBC Radio London Interview

Chef Abbys Arrives in London Ahead of Black On The Square, Set for BBC Radio London Interview

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Award-winning Ghanaian chef, culinary educator, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Chef Abbys, has arrived in London ahead of her highly anticipated appearance at Black On The Square 2026, where she will represent Ghana through a live culinary showcase celebrating the richness of African cuisine. The festival is one of the Mayor of London's flagship celebrations of Black culture and will take place at the iconic Trafalgar Square on Saturday, 5 September.

Ahead of the festival, Chef Abbys has been invited to appear on BBC Radio London's London Nightlife with Jacqueline Shepherd, where she will discuss her culinary journey, The Big Street Feast, her mission to elevate African cuisine on the global stage, and the significance of representing Ghana at one of London's most celebrated cultural events.

Chef Abbys Arrives in London Ahead of Black On The Square, Set for BBC Radio London Interview

The interview marks another significant milestone in Chef Abbys' expanding international presence, following a series of global engagements that continue to position her as one of Africa's leading culinary ambassadors. It also comes as she undertakes her ongoing West Africa Food Tour, a regional initiative dedicated to documenting, preserving, and celebrating the diverse culinary traditions of the continent.

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Her participation at the Black On The Square reinforces the growing global recognition of African cuisine as a powerful vehicle for cultural diplomacy, tourism, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration. Through every engagement, Chef Abbys continues to champion the narrative that African food deserves a place among the world's most celebrated cuisines.

Chef Abbys Arrives in London Ahead of Black On The Square, Set for BBC Radio London Interview

As anticipation builds for the festival, Chef Abbys looks forward to engaging with audiences both on air and in person, celebrating Black excellence and demonstrating how food can bridge cultures and bring communities together.