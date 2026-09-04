Black Sherif 'Sun Sherif' EP: Full tracklist, features, producers and where it fits in his career

Black Sherif has officially opened a new chapter with the release of SUN SHERIF, a six-track EP that arrives with two guest acts, a 15-minute runtime and a noticeably compact tracklist.

Black Sherif has released SUN SHERIF, a six-track EP with a total runtime of about 15 minutes and features from AratheJay and Trinidadian duo Full Blown.

The project includes ‘Expresso’, ‘Run Around’, ‘Forever’, ‘Jolie’, ‘Frontline’ and ‘Love Again’, with AratheJay featured on Forever and Full Blown appearing on Love Again.

SUN SHERIF becomes the latest chapter in Black Sherif’s discography, following his breakthrough Sermon series, 2022 debut album The Villain I Never Was and 2025 album IRON BOY.

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After teasing the project and announcing SUN SHERIF VOL. 1 for September 4, the Ghanaian star has now made the project available across major streaming platforms. Apple Music lists the release simply as SUN SHERIF - EP, while the copyright line reads ©/℗ 2026 Blacko Management / EMPIRE. The platform lists six songs with a total runtime of approximately 15 minutes. Audiomack also carries the full six-song project and confirms the same track sequence, with Black Sherif credited as the lead artiste throughout.

The six songs on ‘Sun Sherif’

Here is the official track order: Expresso Run Around Forever featuring AratheJay Jolie Frontline Love Again featuring Full Blown The sequence is identical on Apple Music and Audiomack. The project keeps the guest list deliberately short, with AratheJay appearing on Forever and Caribbean duo Full Blown closing the EP with Love Again.

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Black Sherif’s ‘Sun Sherif’ Is Out

Who produced the songs?

The live Audiomack credits identify the following producers: Expresso — produced by Phillip Nyanor.

Run Around — produced by Joker Nharnah.

Forever featuring AratheJay — produced by Westen.

Jolie — produced by Joker Nharnah.

Frontline — produced by Joker Nharnah.

Love Again featuring Full Blown — produced by Joker Nharnah. For the songwriting credits, the currently accessible live platform pages do not expose a complete, reliable song-by-song writer list. Rather than pad the release guide with unverified names, those credits should be updated once the full publishing metadata is available.

AratheJay makes his Black Sherif project debut

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One of the biggest talking points around the EP is AratheJay's appearance on Forever. The Ghanaian singer becomes the first Ghanaian artiste reported to feature on a Black Sherif project since the rapper's 2022 debut album, The Villain I Never Was. The collaboration also reverses an earlier favour. Black Sherif previously appeared on AratheJay's Jesus Christ 2, making Forever a switch-up in which AratheJay joins Black Sherif on his own project. AratheJay's presence also connects two of Ghana's newer voices, with Forever occupying the EP's third position.

Full Blown bring the Caribbean connection

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The other featured act is Full Blown, the Trinidad and Tobago duo made up of brothers Kevon and Kory Hart. The duo appear on the closing song, Love Again. Their Spotify profile describes them as recording artistes, songwriters and producers, with the brothers building a profile across the Caribbean and beyond. The collaboration therefore gives SUN SHERIF a Ghana-Caribbean link while keeping Black Sherif at the centre of the project.

Black Sherif’s ‘Sun Sherif’ Is Out

How long is the EP?

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If you have only 15 minutes to spare, Blacko has basically said, “You're good.” Apple Music lists SUN SHERIF at six songs and 15 minutes, making it a relatively quick listen compared with a full-length album. Audiomack also confirms the six-track format and the same sequence. The project was released under Blacko Management / EMPIRE.

Where does ‘Sun Sherif’ sit in Black Sherif's discography?

The EP follows a run of major releases that have helped define Black Sherif's rise. His breakthrough period was powered by the Sermon series in 2021, including Second Sermon and its Burna Boy-assisted remix. He followed that momentum with his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, in 2022. His next major album was IRON BOY in 2025. Apple Music's current Black Sherif catalogue places IRON BOY and The Villain I Never Was among his major releases before SUN SHERIF. IRON BOY was particularly significant in Ghana: Black Sherif won Artiste of the Year and Album/EP of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, with IRON BOY taking the latter prize. The new EP now becomes the latest major chapter in that progression.

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Black Sherif's major project timeline

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2021 — ‘Sermon’ era

Black Sherif broke through with the First Sermon and Second Sermon releases, establishing the raw, street-focused sound that became central to his early identity. 2022 — ‘The Villain I Never Was’

His debut studio album expanded that sound into a full-length project and included records that pushed him further into the international spotlight. Apple Music lists the album as a 2022 release. 2025 — ‘IRON BOY’

Black Sherif followed with his second major studio album, IRON BOY, which later won Album/EP of the Year at the 2026 TGMA. 2026 — ‘SUN SHERIF’

The six-track EP arrives as his latest project, with Forever featuring AratheJay and Love Again featuring Full Blown. Apple Music lists it as a 2026 EP with a 15-minute runtime.