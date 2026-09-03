Ariana Grande ends Eternal Sunshine tour with emotional farewell as she prepares to step back from public life

Ariana Grande has ended her Eternal Sunshine tour with an emotional final performance in London, as she prepares to take a step back from public life after months of intense scrutiny.

Ariana Grande became emotional as she concluded her Eternal Sunshine tour in London, thanking fans for making the experience special and performing through a foot injury.

The pop star is stepping back from public-facing appearances amid intense scrutiny over her appearance and health, saying “boundaries need to be set” and that people sometimes need a break.

Grande’s final London shows at the O2 Arena attracted fans from around the world, with her farewell leaving some supporters wondering when — or whether — she will return to touring.

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The pop star became visibly emotional at several points during Tuesday night’s show, particularly while performing One Last Time, a song that has gained deeper significance for survivors of the 2017 Manchester terror attack.

As she knelt towards the audience during the performance, Grande asked the London crowd for their support.

She said;

London, I’m going to need you to help me on this one

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The emotional finale comes weeks after Grande announced plans to take a break from future public-facing appearances.

Her decision will also see her withdraw from Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, which is scheduled to run at London’s Barbican next summer.

Grande had been due to star in the production alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. Bailey also announced his departure from the production on Tuesday.

Despite the emotional moments, Grande appeared energetic throughout the final concert.

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The singer was dealing with a foot injury that forced her to replace her familiar stilettos with a series of knee-high platform boots.

The change did not stop her from giving an energetic performance. She moved across the stage alongside her dancers and frequently performed on tiptoe to make up for the difference in height.

There was a brief vocal stumble during Nowhere, Nobody, when Grande sang the line, *“Hard to believe in a perfect ending.”*

She quickly recovered and continued with the polished performance that has characterised the tour.

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As the concert drew to a close, Grande turned her attention to the fans who had supported her throughout the tour.

She told the audience;

This has been one of the most beautiful extraordinary experiences of my life and I just wanted to express my gratitude without sobbing completely

I’ll cherish this experience always. I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. Thank you for all of your effort and continuing to make this so special

She added:

I have loved every minute of this with you all and I just wanted to make sure I express how grateful I am.

Why Grande is stepping away

Grande announced her hiatus last month, shortly after releasing the music video for her latest single, Petal.

The announcement followed online discussions about her appearance, with some fans expressing concern about her weight.

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One social media user wrote on X that the singer had

become so thin that people are genuinely concerned

Two days later, Grande’s publicist announced that she would take a “step back from visibility” because of what was described as “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”.

A source close to the singer subsequently told People magazine that Grande performs a physically demanding show “healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night”.

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Grande later addressed the concerns herself, insisting that her decision to take a break had been made deliberately rather than because of the criticism surrounding her.

“I heard my fans were worried negativity was ruining things for me but... that could not be more than the opposite,” she said during her Chicago performance.

Boundaries need to be set, human beings do need a break sometimes.

The singer had also previously described the Eternal Sunshine tour, which began in the US in June, as “one last hurrah”.

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Grande has indicated that she wants to devote more time to acting following the success of her Oscar-nominated performance as Glinda in Wicked.

London becomes the tour’s final chapter

Grande’s 10-show residency at London’s O2 Arena became particularly significant for fans following her announcement that she would be stepping away from public appearances.

Thousands of fans travelled internationally for the shows, with audiences coming from countries including China and Australia, as well as cities across Europe.

During the second night of the London residency, Grande surprised concertgoers by bringing out Cynthia Erivo, her Wicked co-star, for a performance of their film duet For Good.

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The residency received largely positive reviews, with critics praising Grande’s vocals, stagecraft and ability to command a large arena.

Rolling Stone described her as “one of the best singers of her generation” and noted that there were “no signs” of her struggling or appearing unwilling to perform.

The Telegraph called the production “flawless”, while praising the elaborate staging and Grande’s affection for Britain.

However, some critics remained concerned about the intense scrutiny surrounding the singer.

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The Guardian critic Kate Solomon said she was “gripped by genuine concern” for Grande despite enjoying the concert, while expressing hope that the tour would not be remembered for the wrong reasons.

NME, meanwhile, praised Grande’s physical performance during the residency, highlighting her ability to move across the stage in towering heels.

The final night was different because of her foot injury, but Grande still delivered a high-energy performance, including songs such as Dangerous Woman and Break Free.

She eventually brought the show to a close in familiar fashion, rising towards the O2’s rafters on a harness before disappearing from view.