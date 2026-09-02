Carlos Queiroz set to stay as Black Stars coach

Carlos Queiroz is close to a new deal with the GFA after guiding Ghana to the 2026 World Cup, with AFCON 2027 qualifiers next.

The uncertainty surrounding Carlos Queiroz’s future as head coach of the Black Stars appears to be nearing an end, with the Portuguese tactician reportedly close to signing a new contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queiroz took over from Otto Addo and successfully guided Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana went on to reach the Round of 32 at the tournament before their campaign was ended by Colombia.

However, Queiroz’s future remained uncertain after his initial four-month contract expired without an agreement on an extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delay was reportedly linked to outstanding payments owed to the coach and members of his backroom staff for their work during Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

Those financial obligations have now reportedly been settled, with the GFA clearing the outstanding payments with support from the Ministry of Sports.

With the financial issues resolved, the way appears clear for Queiroz to continue in charge of the Black Stars.

The GFA’s Executive Council has reportedly given unanimous backing to the Portuguese coach, with the final approval from the Ministry of Sports now understood to be the remaining step before the deal can be formally completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry is responsible for covering the coach’s salary, and an official announcement is expected once the necessary approval is secured.

Queiroz faces the 2027 AFCON qualification test

A new contract would see Queiroz lead Ghana into the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the Black Stars aiming to secure a place at the tournament and eventually end their long wait for a major continental title.

Ghana will begin their qualifying campaign away against Ivory Coast on September 24, 2026, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Black Stars will then return home three days later to face Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.