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Ghana Premier League: Full List of Champions From 1956 to 2026

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:11 - 02 September 2026
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Ghana's top-flight football title has changed hands 30 times since the league kicked off in 1956, with two Kumasi and Accra giants dominating the honours board for close to seven decades.

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Asante Kotoko leads the way with 26 league titles, while Accra Hearts of Oak follows closely with 20. Between them, the two rivals have won more than three-quarters of all Ghana Premier League championships in history — a rivalry that remains the fiercest in Ghanaian football.

Here is the complete list of Ghana Premier League champions, season by season.

Full List of Ghana Premier League Champions

Year/Season

Champion

1956

Hearts of Oak (unofficial)

1957

No championship held

1958

Hearts of Oak

1959/60

Asante Kotoko

1960/61

Eleven Wise

1961/62

Hearts of Oak

1962/63

Real Republicans

1963/64

Asante Kotoko

1964/65

Asante Kotoko

1966

Mysterious Dwarfs

1967

Asante Kotoko

1968

Asante Kotoko

1969

Asante Kotoko

1970

Great Olympics

1971

Hearts of Oak

1972

Asante Kotoko

1973

Hearts of Oak

1974

Great Olympics

1975

Asante Kotoko

1976

Hearts of Oak

1977

Hasaacas

1978

Hearts of Oak

1979

Hearts of Oak

1980

Asante Kotoko

1981

Asante Kotoko

1982

Asante Kotoko

1983

Asante Kotoko

1984

Hearts of Oak

1985

Hearts of Oak

1986

Asante Kotoko

1987

Asante Kotoko

1988/89

Asante Kotoko

1989/90

Hearts of Oak

1990/91

Asante Kotoko

1991/92

Asante Kotoko

1992/93

Asante Kotoko

1993/94

Goldfields (now AshantiGold)

1994/95

Goldfields

1995/96

Goldfields

1996/97

Hearts of Oak

1997/98

Hearts of Oak

1999

Hearts of Oak

2000

Hearts of Oak

2001

Hearts of Oak

2002

Hearts of Oak

2003

Asante Kotoko

2004/05

Hearts of Oak

2005

Asante Kotoko

2006/07

Hearts of Oak

2007/08

Asante Kotoko

2008/09

Hearts of Oak

2009/10

Aduana Stars

2010/11

Berekum Chelsea

2011/12

Asante Kotoko

2012/13

Asante Kotoko

2013/14

Asante Kotoko

2015

AshantiGold

2016

Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities)

2017

Aduana Stars

2018

Season abandoned (Number 12 corruption scandal)

2019

Asante Kotoko (special competition)

2019/20

Season abandoned (COVID-19 pandemic)

2020/21

Hearts of Oak

2021/22

Asante Kotoko

2022/23

Medeama SC

2023/24

Samartex

2024/25

Bibiani Gold Stars

2025/26

Medeama SC

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