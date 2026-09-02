Ghana Premier League: Full List of Champions From 1956 to 2026
Ghana's top-flight football title has changed hands 30 times since the league kicked off in 1956, with two Kumasi and Accra giants dominating the honours board for close to seven decades.
Asante Kotoko leads the way with 26 league titles, while Accra Hearts of Oak follows closely with 20. Between them, the two rivals have won more than three-quarters of all Ghana Premier League championships in history — a rivalry that remains the fiercest in Ghanaian football.
Here is the complete list of Ghana Premier League champions, season by season.
Full List of Ghana Premier League Champions
Year/Season
Champion
1956
Hearts of Oak (unofficial)
1957
No championship held
1958
Hearts of Oak
1959/60
Asante Kotoko
1960/61
Eleven Wise
1961/62
Hearts of Oak
1962/63
Real Republicans
1963/64
Asante Kotoko
1964/65
Asante Kotoko
1966
Mysterious Dwarfs
1967
Asante Kotoko
1968
Asante Kotoko
1969
Asante Kotoko
1970
Great Olympics
1971
Hearts of Oak
1972
Asante Kotoko
1973
Hearts of Oak
1974
Great Olympics
1975
Asante Kotoko
1976
Hearts of Oak
1977
Hasaacas
1978
Hearts of Oak
1979
Hearts of Oak
1980
Asante Kotoko
1981
Asante Kotoko
1982
Asante Kotoko
1983
Asante Kotoko
1984
Hearts of Oak
1985
Hearts of Oak
1986
Asante Kotoko
1987
Asante Kotoko
1988/89
Asante Kotoko
1989/90
Hearts of Oak
1990/91
Asante Kotoko
1991/92
Asante Kotoko
1992/93
Asante Kotoko
1993/94
Goldfields (now AshantiGold)
1994/95
Goldfields
1995/96
Goldfields
1996/97
Hearts of Oak
1997/98
Hearts of Oak
1999
Hearts of Oak
2000
Hearts of Oak
2001
Hearts of Oak
2002
Hearts of Oak
2003
Asante Kotoko
2004/05
Hearts of Oak
2005
Asante Kotoko
2006/07
Hearts of Oak
2007/08
Asante Kotoko
2008/09
Hearts of Oak
2009/10
Aduana Stars
2010/11
Berekum Chelsea
2011/12
Asante Kotoko
2012/13
Asante Kotoko
2013/14
Asante Kotoko
2015
AshantiGold
2016
Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities)
2017
Aduana Stars
2018
Season abandoned (Number 12 corruption scandal)
2019
Asante Kotoko (special competition)
2019/20
Season abandoned (COVID-19 pandemic)
2020/21
Hearts of Oak
2021/22
Asante Kotoko
2022/23
Medeama SC
2023/24
Samartex
2024/25
Bibiani Gold Stars
2025/26
Medeama SC