Ghana Premier League: Full List of Champions From 1956 to 2026

Ghana's top-flight football title has changed hands 30 times since the league kicked off in 1956, with two Kumasi and Accra giants dominating the honours board for close to seven decades.

Asante Kotoko leads the way with 26 league titles, while Accra Hearts of Oak follows closely with 20. Between them, the two rivals have won more than three-quarters of all Ghana Premier League championships in history — a rivalry that remains the fiercest in Ghanaian football.