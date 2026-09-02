NSMQ 2026: All 9 schools that have qualified for the semi-finals
Nine schools have secured semi-final places in the 2026 NSMQ, including defending finalists and established contenders such as PRESEC-Legon, Prempeh College and St Augustine’s College.
Bright SHS made history by becoming the first private school to reach the 2026 NSMQ semi-finals, adding an unexpected twist to this year’s competition.
The semi-finalists are grouped into three contests: Prempeh College, POJOBA and St Augustine’s; Tamale SHS, St John’s School and PRESEC-Legon; and Bright SHS, Achimota School and Accra Academy.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the Main Auditorium of the University of Cape Coast (UCC). The nine schools have been divided into three contests, with the top performers battling for places in the grand finale.
Here are the nine schools that have qualified:
1. Prempeh College
Prempeh College became the first school to qualify for the 2026 NSMQ semi-finals, defeating Keta Senior High Technical School and Ghana National College in the opening quarter-final contest.
The Kumasi-based school finished the contest with 44 points, ahead of Keta SHTS on 39 and Ghana National College on 30.
2. Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary
Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary, popularly known as POJOBA, secured its semi-final ticket after defeating Ofori Panin SHS and Osei Tutu SHS.
POJOBA finished strongly with 47 points, while Ofori Panin scored 31 and Osei Tutu 22.
3. St Augustine’s College
Two-time champions St Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO) also advanced after winning its quarter-final contest against St John’s Grammar School and Aburi Girls’ SHS.
The Cape Coast-based school will now face Prempeh College and POJOBA in the first semi-final contest.
4. Tamale Senior High School
Tamale SHS earned its semi-final place after emerging victorious from its quarter-final contest.
The Northern Region school will compete in the second semi-final alongside St John’s School and Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon).
5. St John’s School
St John’s School made history by reaching the NSMQ semi-finals for the first time after defeating Saviour SHS and Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS in the quarter-finals.
The school will now face Tamale SHS and PRESEC-Legon in the second semi-final contest.
6. Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon)
Eight-time champions PRESEC-Legon booked their semi-final place after defeating defending champions Mfantsipim School and Presby SHS, Bompata.
PRESEC finished the quarter-final contest with 56 points, eliminating Mfantsipim’s title defence in the process.
7. Bright Senior High School
Bright SHS has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 competition.
The school defeated Amaniampong SHS and Chemu SHTS in the final quarter-final contest to become the first private school to reach the 2026 NSMQ semi-finals.
READ MORE: NSMQ 2026 Quarter-finals live tracker: Scores, results and schools advancing to the semi-finals
8. Achimota School
Achimota School secured its place in the semi-finals after overcoming Adisadel College and Boa Amponsem SHS in their quarter-final contest.
The school will face Bright SHS and Accra Academy in the third semi-final contest.
9. Accra Academy
Accra Academy completed the nine-school semi-final line-up after advancing from its quarter-final contest.
The school will battle Bright SHS and Achimota School for a place in the grand finale.
NSMQ 2026 Semi-final Fixtures
The nine qualifiers have been grouped into three contests:
Contest 1
Prempeh College
Pope John SHS & Min. Sem.
St. Augustine’s College
Contest 2
Tamale SHS
St. John’s School
Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School
Contest 3
Bright SHS
Achimota School
Accra Academy
All three contests will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the Main Auditorium of the University of Cape Coast.
The semi-final stage will determine the schools that progress to the 2026 NSMQ grand finale, scheduled for September 10.