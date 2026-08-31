Dolly Parton laid to rest next to late husband in private Nashville ceremony

Country music legend Dolly Parton has been laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Nashville, three days after her death at the age of 80.

Country music icon Dolly Parton has been laid to rest aged 80 in a private family ceremony at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.

Parton was buried beside her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 after 58 years of marriage.

Her family has asked fans to honour her memory by supporting the Imagination Library, the literacy initiative she founded, instead of sending flowers.

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Parton’s immediate family gathered at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum on Friday morning for the intimate service, according to reports.

The singer was buried beside her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025. The couple had been married for 58 years.

The mausoleum already bore a bronze plaque featuring the names of both Parton and Dean, along with an illustration depicting their beloved Tennessee home.

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Although the funeral was kept private in accordance with the family’s wishes, arrangements have been made for fans to pay their respects. Velvet ropes and guest books were placed around the burial site, allowing members of the public to visit the mausoleum.

The family has also encouraged fans around the world to honour Parton’s memory online. According to her official obituary, admirers are encouraged to share tributes on social media, while those wishing to make a contribution in her memory have been asked to support her Imagination Library rather than send flowers.

Following the burial, Parton’s great-niece Lainey Mae Parton shared an emotional tribute reflecting on the close relationship she had with the country icon.

She described her late aunt as someone who consistently encouraged her ambitions and made her feel capable of achieving her goals.

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From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something

Lainey also recalled being invited to sing alongside Parton on her Smoky Mountain DNA project while she was still in high school.

She said her aunt's support helped her overcome her nerves and feel confident performing alongside her.

she wrote;

She didn’t just tell me to chase my dreams, she helped me get there

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The tribute highlighted the personal side of Parton’s life away from the stage, particularly her relationship with members of her extended family.

Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum is one of Nashville’s most prominent cemeteries and is the final resting place of several major figures in country music.

Among those buried there are George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Eddy Arnold, Marty Robbins and Porter Wagoner, Parton’s former mentor.

Wagoner played an important role in Parton’s early career before she established herself as a solo performer. Parton later wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a professional farewell to him when she left his show in 1973.

Parton died peacefully in Nashville on 25 August 2026 at the age of 80.

Her death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who shared the news through a video posted on social media. Her representative later confirmed that she had been battling cancer.

The representative said;

After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,

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The specific type of cancer was not disclosed.

Parton leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond country music. Over a career spanning decades, she became a celebrated singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman while also establishing herself as one of the entertainment industry's most prominent philanthropists.

Her Imagination Library, which provides books to children, remains one of the most enduring parts of that legacy.