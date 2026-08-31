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Joana Gyan Cudjoe brings 7-year professional partnership with Keche Global to an end

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:56 - 31 August 2026
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Keche Andrew and wife
Keche Andrew and wife
GEM Multimedia Ghana Ltd has formally brought its professional relationship with music duo Keche Global to an end after seven years.
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  • GEM Multimedia Ghana Ltd has ended its seven-year partnership with Keche Global, with the agreement that began in 2019 expiring on 31 August 2026 and not being renewed.

  • The company said the separation was not caused by a dispute or bad blood, describing it as the end of one professional chapter and the start of new opportunities for both parties.

  • Keche Global will now operate independently, while Joana Gyan Cudjoe plans to focus GEM Multimedia on developing new talents and pursuing fresh music and investment opportunities.

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In a statement issued on Monday, 31 August 2026, the company confirmed that the agreement, which began in 2019, had reached the end of its contractual term and would not be renewed.

The partnership was led by entrepreneur and investor Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who owns GEM Multimedia and is also the wife of Keche Andrew, one half of the duo.

During the seven-year arrangement, Joana Gyan served as the group's executive producer and provided financial, managerial and professional backing to support the duo's career.

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Her involvement extended across several areas of their work, including recording and music production, video production, marketing, branding, photography, artist development, travel and media promotion.

The period also saw the duo adopt the name Keche Global, a rebranding that was intended to broaden their appeal beyond Ghana and strengthen their presence across the African and international music markets.

A number of songs released during the partnership were associated with the GEM Multimedia era, including “Odo”, “Today”, “Same Girl” featuring Akwaboah, “No Dulling” featuring Kuami Eugene, “Good Mood” featuring Fameye and “Faya” featuring Epixode.

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Other releases included “Life”, “Something Must Happen”, “Party of the Year” featuring Mr Drew, “Kiss”, “Papapa” featuring Lasmid, “Maame” and “Enjoy Life”.

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Despite the end of the agreement, GEM Multimedia stressed that the decision was not the result of a dispute between the parties.

The company said there had been no conflict, bitterness or animosity behind the separation, describing it instead as the conclusion of one professional chapter and the beginning of new opportunities for both sides.

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Joana Gyan also indicated that the end of the professional arrangement would not affect her personal relationship with the duo or her family ties to Keche Andrew.

Keche Global remains made up of Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, popularly known as Keche Andrew, and Joshua Kojo Ampah, known professionally as Keche Joshua.

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With the partnership now concluded, the duo is expected to operate independently and will be responsible for choosing its own management team, investors, business partners, record labels, promoters and producers.

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GEM Multimedia, meanwhile, plans to redirect its attention towards discovering and developing new musical talents while pursuing other opportunities within the music and investment sectors.

The company wished Keche Global success in the next phase of their career and encouraged fans to continue supporting the duo.

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