Shatta Wale claims government owes him GH¢5m for Black Stars World Cup campaign
Shatta Wale claims he is owed about GH¢5 million for promotional posts, advertisements and other work he undertook for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
The musician says he has received “not a penny” and accused government officials, including the Sports Minister, of ignoring his calls when he tried to follow up on the payment.
Shatta Wale stressed that the alleged GH¢5 million debt is separate from the US$100,000 contribution he and his Hotwav team reportedly made towards the Black Stars’ World Cup fundraising efforts.
The musician made the allegation during an interview with GHOne TV, expressing frustration over what he described as a lack of respect from officials he has approached over the outstanding payment.
According to Shatta Wale, he fulfilled his part of the agreement by producing social media posts, advertisements and other promotional content in support of Ghana’s World Cup campaign.
However, he claims he has not received any payment for the work.
He said;
With the World Cup that we did, you know we had to promote whatever… We were supposed to be paid. Up till now, I have not been paid. For the postings and ads, a lot. I think now they owe me about GH¢5 million
When asked whether he had received any amount towards the alleged debt, the musician replied:
Oh, not a penny
Shatta Wale further claimed that his attempts to contact government officials about the matter had been unsuccessful.
He specifically expressed disappointment with the Sports Minister, alleging that the minister had not been responding to his calls.
He said;
You call the minister; he will not pick up. The deputy minister of finance will also not pick it. Disrespect, total disrespect in this country
The allegation comes amid increased attention on the financial arrangements surrounding Ghana’s participation in the 2026 World Cup.
Shatta Wale has been one of the public figures involved in efforts to rally support for the Black Stars. In March, he and his Hotwav team reportedly donated US$100,000 towards fundraising efforts for the national team.
The musician, however, clarified that the reported contribution was separate from the GH¢5 million he claims he is owed for promotional work undertaken as part of the World Cup campaign.
His comments also raise broader questions about how creative professionals are contracted and paid when they participate in government-backed promotional campaigns.
The government previously announced the release of GH¢76 million to support Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The allocation was expected to cover preparations, group-stage expenses and outstanding qualification bonuses.
Shatta Wale’s claims remain allegations, and the government or the officials he referenced have yet to publicly respond to his specific assertion that he is owed GH¢5 million.