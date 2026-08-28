KiDi confident of winning TGMA Artist of the Year again: ‘I can and I will’

Ghanaian musician KiDi declares 'I can and I will' as he targets winning TGMA Artist of the Year again, backed by his new album Where Do We Go From Here.

KiDi is confident he will win the TGMA Artist of the Year award again, saying, “I can and I will.”

His latest album, Where Do We Go From Here, explores his constant desire to achieve more even after reaching major career milestones.

KiDi says his recent releases, including “Babylon” and “Signature,” plus his upcoming concert, have set the stage for another successful TGMA campaign.

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Award-winning Ghanaian musician KiDi has expressed confidence that he will reclaim the Artist of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), insisting that his ambition extends beyond collecting trophies.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 NewDay, the musician reflected on his decade-long career, his achievements so far and the question of what comes next after reaching major milestones.

That question, he revealed, became the inspiration behind the title of his latest album, Where Do We Go From Here.

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According to KiDi, the question of what comes next is one that continues to arise whenever he reaches a new milestone, both professionally and personally.

I’m thinking everywhere because this is one of the questions that, no matter who you are, no matter what you do, you probably ask yourself at one point in your life, he said.

At every point in your life, when you achieve a milestone, that question keeps ringing: What happens from here? Where do we go from here? And that’s a very important question that we keep asking ourselves.

Reflecting on his own journey, KiDi noted that he has achieved significant milestones since beginning his career and is now looking ahead to the next chapter.

Especially, it’s been 10 years now—I’ve done it all. I’ve seen it all. Now, where does KiDi go? he added.

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While creating the album, KiDi said he came to an important realisation: no matter how successful he becomes, he does not believe he will ever reach a stage where he feels he has accomplished everything.

There is no point in my life where I’m going to ever get to a place and say, ‘I have arrived’ or ‘I’ve done it all,’ he explained.

The musician said even achieving some of the industry's biggest honours would not end his desire to grow and pursue greater goals.

“Even if I win Grammys. No matter what I achieve, no matter what I get, I’m always asking, ‘What next?’ I want more. The destination is always in a journey,” KiDi said.

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KiDi also made it clear that he remains determined to win the coveted TGMA Artist of the Year award again.

“I can and I will win Artist of the Year again. God’s time is the best, but I can and I will because I’m not doing all of this for the awards,” he stated.

Although he appreciates the recognition that comes with winning awards, KiDi said trophies are not the primary motivation behind his music career.

“I love them. When they come, I’ll go and say, ‘I’ll be back,’ and I’ll be back and I’ll be back,” he added.

The musician also pointed to his recent releases and upcoming projects as reasons for his optimism about the next TGMA season.

He mentioned “Babylon,” “Signature” and his latest album, Where Do We Go From Here, while also highlighting his upcoming concert.

This album, this year, we already started with ‘Babylon.’ ‘Signature’ too is out—one of the biggest songs of the year. The album just dropped. The concert is coming, he said.

KiDi believes the projects and activities already underway could make the coming year another significant period in his career.