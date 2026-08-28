Ghana’s Airports: Official fees, receipts and how to report extortion

Planning a trip through Ghana's airports? Know official GACL fees, parking rules, receipt requirements, and how to report extortion via the hotline.

Arriving at Kotoka International Airport can come with a few unexpected questions: Where should you park? How much should you pay? Who is actually authorised to collect money? And what should you do if someone approaches you asking for a “tip” or an extra payment?

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These questions have become increasingly important as the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) intensifies its efforts to tackle extortion and the solicitation of tips from passengers and visitors.

President John Dramani Mahama has also backed the crackdown, warning that such behaviour by airport workers can damage Ghana’s image and calling for greater professionalism across the aviation sector.

For travellers, one of the easiest ways to avoid confusion is to know the official processes and published charges before handing over money.

READ ALSO: Top 10 biggest banks in Ghana by share of deposits

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Here are some things to keep in mind when using Ghana’s airports.

1. Know the official parking fees

If you are driving to Kotoka International Airport, GACL has published parking rates for its designated car parks.

The current rates listed by GACL are:

Parking period Fee Up to 1 hour GH¢20 1–2 hours GH¢30 2–3 hours GH¢40 3–4 hours GH¢50 4–5 hours GH¢60 5–6 hours GH¢70 6–24 hours GH¢100 Over 24 hours GH¢150

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Knowing these rates gives motorists a useful reference point when paying for parking.

READ ALSO: Ghana Revenue Authority lists goods you cannot import or export from Ghana

If someone asks you for an amount that does not correspond with the published parking charge, ask what the additional payment is for and request clarification.

2. There is an official process for parking

GACL says motorists using Car Parks 2, 3 and 4 should stop at the card dispenser at the entrance and obtain a card or ticket before proceeding into the car park.

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The company also advises motorists to look out for car-park attendants with proper identification.

In other words, parking at the airport is not simply a matter of handing cash to the first person who approaches you.

There is an established system, and knowing how it works can help you recognise when something does not look right.

3. Be careful about where you pick up and drop off passengers

GACL has specific rules covering passenger pickup and drop-off.

At the departure area, dropping off passengers is permitted, but picking them up is not.

At the arrival area, both pickup and drop-off are prohibited. According to GACL, motorists should use the designated car parks for pickup and drop-off.

Knowing this can save you from unnecessary confusion when meeting someone at the airport.

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4. Ask what you are actually paying for

Not every payment request at an airport is necessarily an act of extortion. Airports provide services that may legitimately attract fees.

If someone asks you for money, ask what service the payment covers and whether there is an official charge for it.

A recognised airport fee is different from an individual approaching a passenger and asking for money for themselves, particularly where the payment is linked to carrying out an official duty.

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5. Ask to see an official ID

GACL has advised passengers to verify the identity of people who claim to be airport personnel.

If you are unsure about someone approaching you, politely ask which agency or organisation they represent and request to see their official identification.

This is particularly important because several agencies, companies and service providers operate within Ghana's airports.

A uniform alone may not tell you everything you need to know about the person's role or whether they are authorised to collect a particular payment.

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6. Always ask for a receipt

If you are making a payment for an airport service, ask for a receipt.

GACL has encouraged passengers to request receipts for payments made at the airport.

A receipt gives you a record of the transaction and can also help you establish what you were charged for if there is a problem later.

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If you are uncertain about a payment, don't be afraid to ask questions before handing over your money.

7. What about tips?

This is where the distinction between a legitimate payment and an unofficial request becomes important.

A traveller may voluntarily decide to tip someone for a service, but that is different from an airport worker soliciting money from a passenger or asking for a personal payment to perform an official duty.

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GACL's current crackdown specifically targets extortion and the solicitation of tips by personnel and service providers operating at the airport.

The company has previously reported disciplinary action against workers found to have engaged in such conduct.

President Mahama has also publicly supported the crackdown, saying the practice of workers begging visitors for tips creates a negative impression of Ghana.

So if you encounter what you believe is inappropriate solicitation or extortion, don't assume that nothing can be done simply because the person does not work directly for GACL.

9. How to report an airport extortion incident

GACL has established a dedicated reporting channel for passengers and members of the public.

GACL EXTORTION HOTLINEE: 054 217 5636

Reports can be made through: Call | WhatsApp | SMS

When making a report, GACL has asked members of the public to provide useful details such as the date, time, location, person's name where available, and the agency they represent.

You can also keep any relevant receipt or payment record that may help with an investigation.