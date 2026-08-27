Expected image of Apple's foldable phone 'iPhone Fold, tentative name' slated for release in the second half of 2026. /Macrumors

Expected image of Apple's foldable phone 'iPhone Fold, tentative name' slated for release in the second half of 2026. /Macrumors

Apple's first foldable iPhone: Leaked features and what we know ahead of Sept launch

Apple is preparing for one of its biggest product launches in years, with the company set to hold its next major iPhone event on September 9, 2026. The event is expected to feature the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as Apple's long-rumoured first foldable iPhone.

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone at its September 9 event.

The device could feature a 7.8-inch inner display, a thinner design and improved hinge.

It may cost more than $2,000, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone.

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Apple has officially confirmed the September 9 event, but it has not yet confirmed the foldable iPhone. Reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and other technology publications suggest the device is expected to be unveiled at the event.

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What will Apple call it?

Apple has officially confirmed the September 9 event.

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The device is widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, although the name remains unconfirmed.

Gurman has reported that Apple employees refer to the foldable internally as "Ultra", fuelling speculation that the company could use the premium branding instead of the unofficial "iPhone Fold" name.

If confirmed, the name would place the foldable above Apple's Pro models and extend the Ultra branding already used on products such as the Apple Watch Ultra.

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Book-style design and larger display

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Expected image of Apple's foldable phone 'iPhone Fold, tentative name' slated for release in the second half of 2026. /Macrumors

Reports point to a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is expected to have a roughly 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external display, allowing it to function as a conventional smartphone when closed and a larger productivity device when unfolded.

Apple is also reportedly focusing heavily on the hinge and the crease created where the display folds. Early testers who have reportedly used the device have praised the hinge's feel and durability, as well as how easily the phone fits into a pocket.

The unfolded device is expected to be extremely thin, with reports suggesting a thickness of around 4.5mm.

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Touch ID could return

Apple may also make an unusual change to its biometric security system.

Apple may also make an unusual change to its biometric security system.

Reports suggest the foldable could use Touch ID integrated into the side button instead of Face ID. The decision is reportedly linked to the limited internal space available in the thin foldable design.

The device is also expected to feature Apple's next-generation chip, although Apple has not confirmed its specifications.

Cameras may be the biggest compromise

Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped for Breakthrough Camera Feature. Image via macrumors.com

The camera system could be one of the foldable's biggest weaknesses.

Current reports point to a dual-camera rear system consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera and an ultrawide camera. Notably, the device is not expected to have a dedicated telephoto lens.

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That omission has reportedly concerned some early testers, particularly because the phone is expected to carry a premium price.

Gurman reported that testers have praised the foldable's design, hinge and software but warned that the camera system "may leave some users wanting". The larger display and new iPad-like app layouts, however, have reportedly received positive feedback, particularly for productivity, video and gaming.

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Price could exceed $2,000

A money exchange vendor holds U.S. dollar banknotes at his shop in Beirut, Lebanon December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

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The foldable is expected to be Apple's most expensive iPhone, with reports putting the starting price at around $2,000 and higher-storage versions potentially exceeding $2,500.

That would place the device firmly in the ultra-premium smartphone market and significantly above Apple's existing iPhone Pro models.

Production could also be limited at launch because of the complexity involved in manufacturing a foldable display and new hinge system. Earlier reports have pointed to production challenges, although the September unveiling remains on track.

Apple enters a crowded market

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB (Phantom Black)

Apple will be entering the foldable market years after Samsung, Huawei and other manufacturers established their products.

Rather than competing on being first, Apple appears to be betting on refinement. The reported focus on a thin body, durable hinge, improved folding display and software designed for a larger screen could give the company a different selling point.

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However, the lack of a telephoto camera and the expected price could prove challenging, particularly against established foldable rivals.

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