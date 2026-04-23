5 best camera phones for photography & video in 2026

Smartphone cameras have evolved dramatically, and in 2026, they’re no longer just convenient; they’re powerful creative tools capable of rivalling professional gear.

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From ultra-high-resolution sensors to advanced AI processing and cinematic video capabilities, today’s flagship devices are built to deliver exceptional results in virtually any scenario.

Whether you're shooting for social media, creating YouTube content, or capturing everyday moments, choosing the best camera phone can make a significant difference in quality and workflow.

But with so many options on the market, each offering unique strengths from zoom and low-light performance to video stabilisation and colour accuracy, it can be difficult to know which one truly stands out.

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In this guide, we break down the top 5 best camera phones in 2026 based on real-world performance, expert analysis, and practical use cases, helping you find the perfect device for your photography and video needs.

1. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The best camera phone for most types of photos, because it produces shots that look like real photography with no digital tricks apparent. The iPhone 17 Pro doesn't win any single category outright, but it wins the sum of categories.

Key strengths include ProRes RAW video, Dual Capture (simultaneous front and back recording), and rock-solid stabilisation. The Galaxy S26 Ultra features Horizon Lock and LOG recording in the stock camera app, while the iPhone 17 Pro prioritises Action Mode, stabilisation, and third-party app support for log recording.

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For creators whose workflow spans social media, documentary, or cinematic work, it remains the reference standard.

2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the best camera phone if you need specialised shots, astrophotography, landscapes with vivid blue skies, or food photography.

Both the S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max feature relatively similar primary cameras. The Galaxy's 200MP vs the iPhone's 48MP doesn't tell the whole story, as sensor sizes are comparable, but the Galaxy's 5x telephoto has more reach than the iPhone's 4x.

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Its image processing avoids over-sharpening, resulting in clean and natural visuals, and advanced features like Horizon Lock and LUT support make it compelling for cinematic video editing.

3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi

The 1-inch main camera takes stunning photos and videos, and the auxiliary sensors are just as good, including a new 200MP tele lens with 3.2x to 4.3x continuous optical zoom, making it one of the best camera phones of 2026.

Compared to the Pixel 10 Pro XL in extreme low-light zoom scenarios, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra delivers a level of detail that even a Fuji mirrorless struggles to match due to multi-frame processing.

The mechanical zoom ring (in the Leica Edition) is a rare and genuinely useful feature. Priced from around $999, it offers the most camera hardware per dollar of any phone on this list.

4. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro | Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Pixel relies on computational photography, producing consistently natural images with excellent dynamic range and dependable colour science, ideal for users who want effortless, reliable results. It introduces innovative features such as 8K AI-boosted video and a long exposure mode, plus industry-leading Night Sight and Magic Editor tools. It's the easiest flagship to pick up and shoot great photos with no manual settings required.

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5. Vivo X300 Pro

Oppo & Vivo

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 200 MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, an 8K video-recording capability, and Dolby Vision certification. Vivo gives you a flatter log profile on the colours before grading so you can adjust colours more in post and a consistent white balance when switching between lenses during video recording.