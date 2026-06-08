Best 4 apps to sell gift cards for cedis in Ghana

Best 4 apps to sell gift cards for cedis in Ghana

How to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana for Cedis (2026 Guide)

H1 introduction H2 Gift Cards You Can Sell in Ghana H2 step-by-step guide on how to sell a gift card in Ghana H2 Best Platform to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana H2 Tips for a Smooth Transaction H2 Frequently asked questions What is the best app to sell gift cards in Ghana? Which gift card has the highest rate in Ghana? How much is a $25 Apple gift card in Ghana Cedis? H2 Conclusion

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How to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana and Get Paid in Cedis

If somebody gives you or pays you with a gift card and you don't want to spend it on subscriptions, but you want to use it at the market or to pay your bills in Ghana, you can't do so directly. You must first convert it to cedis. Once you do, that gift card becomes real money you can spend anywhere. No restrictions, no limitations. Selling gift cards in Ghana takes less than 5 minutes. In this guide, you will find the steps to follow, platforms to use, and tips to ensure you have a smooth transaction.

Gift Cards You Can Sell in Ghana

In Ghana, you can sell a wide range of gift cards easily. Here is an example of gift cards you can sell: Steam gift cards

Google Play gift cards

Amazon gift cards

Amex (American Express) gift cards

Razer Gold gift cards

Apple gift cards

eBay gift cards

Sephora gift cards

PlayStation gift card

Xbox gift cards

Visa/Mastercard prepaid gift cards

Netflix gift cards

Spotify gift Cards

Nike Gift cards

Nordstrom gift cards

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Step-by-step guide on how to sell a gift card in Ghana

Pick a gift card platform: The first thing to do is to pick a gift card platform that is trustworthy, offers transparent rates, and also pays out instantly. The platform you pick determines how smooth your transaction will be. Sign up: Download the app for the platform you will be using and sign up, or you can sign up directly on the web if the brand offers web services. Select gift card: Navigate to the sell gift card section and select the gift card you want to sell. Confirm rate: Confirm the rate they are buying your gift card for, and check if their rate is transparent. Calculate payout: According to their rates, calculate your expected payout. Some brands have a rate calculator you can use to calculate your expected payout on the app or website. Enter your card value: If you are okay with the expected payout, go ahead and enter your gift card code or image, whether it's a physical or digital gift card. Choose payment method: Pick the account and provide the account details you want your Cedis to be paid into. Confirm payment: Immediately after the system confirms the card, the amount for the card will be deposited in your account in Cedis. This is an instant transaction.

Best Platform to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana

Here are the top 3 platforms where you can easily sell your gift card in Ghana without any obstacles: Nosh: Nosh is a transparent platform to convert your gift card to cash in Ghana. You can either use their app or sell directly on their website within a few minutes and get your payment instantly in cedis or into your dollar account. Some of the reasons that make Nosh stand out include their reliable 24/7 customer service, the rate calculator for calculating your payout before selling, the competitive rates, the user-friendly interface, a wide range of cards you can sell, and their rate alert feature that notifies you when the rate of your gift card increases to your set amount. This is perfect for people who wait for their gift card to reach a certain amount before selling. Apart from selling gift cards on Nosh, you can also buy gift cards, buy an eSIM , pay bills locally and internationally, book flights, and convert cryptocurrency to cash easily. Quchange: Quchange is another reliable option for Ghanians to convert their gift card to cash. With the Quchange app, you can access fast service and convert gift cards for instant cash.

You can also decide to receive payment through MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone, Airtel TIGO, Bitcoin, USDT, and Ethereum. Quchange does not have any hidden charges, which makes it a great choice for Ghanians. 1minutepay: 1minutepay is another gift card platform in Ghana where you can sell your gift card for cedis without waiting. They accept a range of gift cards from popular brands and pay directly to your Mobile Money account, and it is also easy to use.

Tips for a Smooth Transaction

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With so many platforms for buying gift cards, you have to be careful to avoid scams. Here are certain tips to help you sell your gift card: Suspicious rates: If the rate the gift card platforms are offering is too good to be true, don’t sell with them because it might likely be a scam.

Check social media: Social media is a great place to get first-hand reviews on the brand's services; people who have used them before might have dropped a good or bad comment that can help you.

Check customer support: A brand that does not offer 24/7 customer support is a red flag. Always go for a brand you can easily reach out to.

Compare rates: Rates vary from one platform to another. Check different trusted platforms to ensure you are getting the best value for your money.

Secure card details: Don’t share your gift card details on unverified platforms or with strangers.

Calculate your expected payout: Before you sell, ensure that you calculate how much you are expecting. It is a plus to use platforms that have a rate calculator on their website and app for easy calculations.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best app to sell gift cards in Ghana? The best app to sell gift cards in Ghana is Nosh, because of its transparent and competitive rates. Which gift card has the highest rate in Ghana? The gift cards with the highest rate in Ghana are Amazon gift cards, Steam gift cards, and Apple/iTunes gift cards. How much is a $25 Apple gift card in Ghana Cedis? A $25 Apple gift card is between GH₵ 190 and GH₵ 240, depending on the specific country (e.g., USA, UK) and if it is a physical card or an e-code.

Conclusion