Jesus or Isa? 'Behind The Lens with Queen Liz' tackles Christianity and Islam's most contested figure

JESUS or ISA - Elizabeth Essuman and her Guests this week on ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ dissect the whole truth behind Who is Who

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The deity of Jesus Christ is one of the uncompromising beliefs of Christianity. It is also one of the main doctrines countered by Muslims, thus, this week on ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’, host, Elizabeth Essuman and her able guests of UTI Dawah, Pastor Richard and Avraham Ben Moshey, dive into the personality of one of the most revered and influential figures in world history — Jesus Christ — to find out IF he is the same as ‘Isa’.

After watching this educational masterpiece, you’d agree that from the Christian and Islam perspectives, ‘Jesus’ and ‘Isa’ are the same, but hold vastly different theological significance. While both are recognized as the Messiah born to the Virgin Mary, Christianity views Jesus as the divine Son of God and Savior, whereas Islam views Isa as a highly revered but strictly human prophet.

In this intellectual debate, for viewers to deeply understand the context of the Jesus of the Bible and Isa of the Quran, certain questions regarding the revelation of God in the Bible and the Quran must be tackled with in-depth… and that’s what the guests achieved.

Guests helped compared the facts and prophecies about Jesus in the Bible, leaving you to decide whether the data from the Quran about Jesus are really true or not. In the Quran, the most popular name used for Jesus is Isa, used 25 times. Sixteen times the name is linked with the title, "son of Mary". Jesus is also referred to Al Messiah (The Messiah) eight times. He is also called the Word of God, Kalimet Allah, two times, and Ruh Allah, Spirit of Allah, once.

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No one can deny that in God’s revelation in the Bible it is spelled out that Jesus died on the cross. The information about this historical fact of Jesus’ death on the cross is clearly mentioned in Matthew 27:50, John 19:30, Mark 15:37 and Luke 23:46. His rising again confirmed the conclusive evidence that He is the Son of God. It is also clearly spelled out in the Quran that Jesus did not die on the cross, but a resemblance or substitute was killed in his place. In Muslim literature we find often the story that Judas was crucified in Jesus’ place.

This episode came in revealing, and interestingly hot.

Be you are a Christian in support of ‘Jesus’ or a Muslim in support of ‘Isa’, or just curiously sitting on the fence — this episode is for you.

Watch until the end, share your thoughts respectfully in the comments, and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this episode with friends, family, and anyone interested in faith, history, and truth about Jesus or Isa.

Watch this episode of ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’

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