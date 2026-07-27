Ghana's tallest man, Awuche, passes away weeks after Ibrahim Mahama's medical support

Abdul-Samed Sulemana, popularly known as Awuche and believed to be Ghana's tallest man, has died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, weeks after Ibrahim Mahama pledged to cover his medical expenses during his battle with gigantism.

Abdul-Samed Sulemana, popularly known as Awuche and believed to be Ghana's tallest man, has died.

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According to reports, the 32-year-old passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

His death comes just weeks after businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama pledged to pay all his medical bills following a public appeal for support to undergo urgent treatment.

Awuche's condition reportedly worsened due to complications from gigantism, leading doctors to refer him from the Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) in Nalerigu to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for specialised care.

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According to his family, doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital recommended the amputation of his left leg after a severe infection caused part of the limb to rot.

However, the decision was later reversed following a detailed reassessment by the medical team at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. The review came after he was referred from the Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) in Nalerigu.

According to a post made by Rafik Mahama on July 11, doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital concluded that amputation was no longer necessary, contrary to what had earlier been communicated during the referral process.

Following a detailed reassessment by the dedicated medical team at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, after a referral from the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre, Awuche’s left leg will not undergo amputation as was earlier communicated to the family through the referral to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

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Earlier this month, Ibrahim Mahama, through his aide Rafik Mahama, assured Awuche and his family that they would receive the support they needed.

Confirming the assistance in a Facebook post, Rafik Mahama wrote:

On behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama, I have reached out to Awuche and his family to assure them of our full support during this challenging time.

He added:

Mr Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully cover Awuche's hospital bills, including the costs of his medical treatment and surgery.

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Rafik Mahama also revealed that arrangements had been made to transport Awuche to the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, July 8, 2026, where he arrived safely and began the required medical procedures.

Awuche, who was from Gambaga in the North East Region, was believed to stand about 7 feet 8 inches tall, making him Ghana's tallest man.

He had reportedly lived with gigantism for several years but was unable to access specialised treatment because of financial difficulties.