Advertisement

Ghana's tallest man, Awuche, passes away weeks after Ibrahim Mahama's medical support

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:31 - 27 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghana's tallest man, Awuche dies
Abdul-Samed Sulemana, popularly known as Awuche and believed to be Ghana's tallest man, has died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, weeks after Ibrahim Mahama pledged to cover his medical expenses during his battle with gigantism.
Advertisement

Abdul-Samed Sulemana, popularly known as Awuche and believed to be Ghana's tallest man, has died.

Advertisement

According to reports, the 32-year-old passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

His death comes just weeks after businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama pledged to pay all his medical bills following a public appeal for support to undergo urgent treatment.

READ ALSO: 'Papa, prove my innocence' – Odo Broni breaks down at Daddy Lumba's anniversary

Awuche's condition reportedly worsened due to complications from gigantism, leading doctors to refer him from the Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) in Nalerigu to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for specialised care.

Advertisement

According to his family, doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital recommended the amputation of his left leg after a severe infection caused part of the limb to rot.

However, the decision was later reversed following a detailed reassessment by the medical team at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. The review came after he was referred from the Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) in Nalerigu.

READ ALSO: Odo Broni honours Daddy Lumba with 'Forever in My Heart' tattoo (Video)

According to a post made by Rafik Mahama on July 11, doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital concluded that amputation was no longer necessary, contrary to what had earlier been communicated during the referral process.

Following a detailed reassessment by the dedicated medical team at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, after a referral from the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre, Awuche’s left leg will not undergo amputation as was earlier communicated to the family through the referral to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
Advertisement

Earlier this month, Ibrahim Mahama, through his aide Rafik Mahama, assured Awuche and his family that they would receive the support they needed.

Confirming the assistance in a Facebook post, Rafik Mahama wrote:

On behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama, I have reached out to Awuche and his family to assure them of our full support during this challenging time.

He added:

Mr Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully cover Awuche's hospital bills, including the costs of his medical treatment and surgery.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Here's why women need more sleep than men

Rafik Mahama also revealed that arrangements had been made to transport Awuche to the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, July 8, 2026, where he arrived safely and began the required medical procedures.

Awuche, who was from Gambaga in the North East Region, was believed to stand about 7 feet 8 inches tall, making him Ghana's tallest man.

He had reportedly lived with gigantism for several years but was unable to access specialised treatment because of financial difficulties.

His appeal for help attracted nationwide attention after it became known that he urgently needed surgery to save his life.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana, South Africa lose as Colombia closes 14 embassies and opens one in Nigeria
News
27.07.2026
Ghana, South Africa lose as Colombia closes 14 embassies and opens one in Nigeria
'You hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren't you tired of lying?' – Stonebwoy fires Shatta Wale
Entertainment
27.07.2026
'You hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren't you tired of lying?' – Stonebwoy fires Shatta Wale
2026 World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić
Sports
27.07.2026
2026 World Cup's best referee Slavko Vinčić joins Anthony Taylor in retirement after officiating final
5 reasons why holding your pee for too long can be harmful to your health
Lifestyle
27.07.2026
5 reasons why holding your pee for too long can be harmful to your health
Top 10 most dangerous prison gangs in the world
News
27.07.2026
Top 10 most dangerous prison gangs in the world
How Ghanaians feel about Mahama’s decision not to seek a third term – Poll
News
27.07.2026
How Ghanaians feel about Mahama’s decision not to seek a third term – Poll