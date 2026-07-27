'Papa, prove my innocence' – Odo Broni breaks down at Daddy Lumba's anniversary

The widow of late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, popularly known as Odo Broni, became overwhelmed with emotion during the musician's first anniversary memorial, delivering a heartfelt tribute that has since captured widespread attention on social media.

Daddy Lumba's widow, Odo Broni, broke down in tears during his first anniversary memorial, pleading with the late Highlife legend to clear her name over allegations linking her to his death.

“Papa, please prove my innocence and show the world that I had no hand in your death,” she said, revealing the emotional toll the accusations have taken on her.

Her heartfelt tribute quickly went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy and support following her emotional speech.

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The remembrance ceremony, held on Sunday, 26 July 2026, saw Odo Broni reflect on her relationship with the celebrated musician, insisting that she cared for him with genuine love and devotion throughout their time together.

Fighting back tears, she recalled the appreciation Daddy Lumba often expressed for her while he was alive.

She said;

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Papa, I never lived with you with bad intentions. You always told me that if you had not met me, you would have been dead by now. You made me feel like a queen, and you testified to everyone about how good I was to you

The most poignant moment of her tribute came when she addressed the persistent allegations linking her to the Highlife legend's death. In an emotional appeal, she called on her late husband to vindicate her and put an end to the accusations she says have haunted her since his passing.

She pleaded;

You always told people to thank me for taking such good care of you. Papa, please prove my innocence and show the world that I had no hand in your death. I have suffered so much because of all the allegations that I had a hand in your death. Papa, I am begging you

READ ALSO: Top 10 unforgettable Daddy Lumba songs of all time

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The emotional address resonated with many Ghanaians, with videos of the tribute spreading rapidly across social media platforms. Numerous users expressed sympathy for Odo Broni, saying her heartfelt remarks reflected the emotional burden she has endured amid ongoing public speculation surrounding Daddy Lumba's death.